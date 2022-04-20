The superstitious rituals of the stars before performing to the public

They are reassuring, even if we don’t believe them too much, but they become a small opportunity to create a calming routine, a sort of meditation to recall luck: the rituals we perform before something importantWhether it’s an interview or a date with heart crush, they’re more common than we think. Yes why even celebs can’t do without it: propitiate a screaming performance, make sure that the launch of a record or a film goes well, maybe receive that coveted award. What are the rites of the most loved stars? Let’s discover them together and … let’s take inspiration to bring back to us the maximum of good vibes.

Rihanna’s rites

Not just a pop star, but a true icon of unparalleled style. Also Rihanna has her own ritual: before showing himself on stage he would close in prayer for an hour with his team. Together, then, they would scream loudly to ward off bad energies. To be imitated in every way: the neighbors may not appreciate the ferocious screams, but any form of prayer and relieving stress can only be good for us. And screaming with your face buried in a pillow can be the alternative that saves relations with the neighborhood.

Beyoncé’s rites

Divine Beyoncé has similar traditions to those of her colleague Rihanna: she joins her team to pray, listens to a playlist specially created to relax her and lets herself be pampered by a massage chair to complete the work. Queen Bey, teach us about life!

The rites of Kanye West

Also Kanye West is one of propitiatory rites: he shaves his hair at his trusted barber before going on stage. It seems that this barber brings good luck, but not only: West does not like to see himself with a poor style, especially in the shots of the paparazzi. Neat hair that recalls luck: even without shaving, we could try if it works. The trusted hairdresser is always a source of great satisfaction.

The rituals of Katy Perry

Not very particular, were it not for one detail: the Kay Perry ritual would be to fill the dressing room with fresh seasonal flowers, which seem to bring her good luck, except for carnations. The singer believes that these beautiful flowers are linked to bad luck, even if in Japan things are exactly the opposite: carnations are in fact flowers that carry very well.

The rites of Madonna

We know well how eccentric Madonna is, but at the same time very attentive to spirituality. She chooses to propitiate her performances by first lighting 40 candles that chase away anxiety and bad thoughts. In fact, candles (in particular colored) are considered an important element in religious ceremonies, essential protagonists for the success of magical rituals of all kinds: they are bearers of flame and light, a symbol of the soul, of transcendence and purification. The flame of a candle cleans the soul and the thought of whoever observes it while meditating, becoming a beacon for souls, astral energies and spirits, opening a passage with the divine. Introducing such a ritual can turn into a powerful everyday meditation. Why not?

Pink’s rites

Definitely less spiritual and more fun, but no less effective, the two Pink’s propitiatory rites: he lets a friend touch his breast by his side who is always on tour and drinks two beers before the performance. The first is certainly the result of superstition, the second an easy trick to relax the nerves. Not bad.

The rites of Thom Yorke

With the Radiohead frontman let’s get serious again: Thom Yorke before performing, he is silent for an hour, meditates deeply and then does a very precise yoga position, the handstand on the head. A moment of intense meditation that is good for the soul and body.

The rites of the Foo Fighters

THE Foo Fighters have a proven ritual pre-concert: have a drink while everyone listens together Off The Wall, one of Michael Jackson’s albums. Invoking the benevolence of a music icon while relaxing with a cocktail: the possible inspiration for all creatives in the world.

The rites of Eminem

Eminem He refuses to perform if he does not find weights in the dressing room: before the performances, in fact, he always has to lift 10 kilos weights to release tension and anxiety. Once he’s done his exercise, he munches on pretzels. First the duty, then the pleasure, in short.

The rites of Led Zeppelin

It seems that the heyday of the damned rockers destroying hotel rooms and musical instruments are over: i Led Zeppelin they now devote themselves to much calmer and more staid rituals. Robert Plant demands an area to iron his shirts while the others have pre-concert coffee. Times change.

The rites of Kesha

Kesha teaches us her way to ward off the evil one, bad spirits and negative energies: fill up with glitter together with your team, all over your body. Then a nice invigorating shower before showing off to the public and so on. The environment probably doesn’t like it (most of the glitter is still made with polluting microplastics, even if the first biodegradable glitter begins to spread), but it seems that the singer benefits greatly. Who are we to judge it?

Lady Gaga’s rites

The glitter also returns with Lady Gaga: Throws them at her dancers as she dances topless with them, then they all join for a feast of healthy foods like tofu and coconut water.

The rites of the Chainsmokers

THE Chainsmokers they rely on a great classic: a series of secret handshakes that bring good luck. The most complex of these is always done with the security guard.

