the success of Sonic 2 and the new Super Mario Bros

The new Sonic movie, a box office success.

The relationship between video games and animation is not new. But like never before, it is becoming more visible. Last weekend, more than 187,000 people went to 396 movie theaters in Argentina to see Sonic 2, the American film based on the iconic video game of the Japanese company Sega. Since its premiere, it has sold some 527,202 tickets in our country.

The success of this Paramount Pictures title is repeated in the United States, where it is shown in 4,258 theaters and has already accumulated more than 119,612,388 dollars in revenue in its second weekend in theaters. Internationally, according to the latest available data, it grossed $231,812,388. It has already become the highest-grossing movie based on video games in history..

“Sonic 2” is a family comedy in which actors like Jim Carrey coexist in the role of the villain, Dr. Ivo Robotnik “Eggman”, along with animated characters like the hedgehog Sonic, his best friend, the two-tailed fox Tails, and the echidna Knuckles.

The blue hedgehog and his friends, protagonists of countless video games and various animated series.

The Sonic game was created in 1991 and since then has had countless versions as consoles have been modernized. Two years after its creation, they presented “The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog”, a cartoon intended for a preschool audience that had the classic moral lessons at the end of each chapter. At the same time, they launched a comic where many of the stories that were later animated take place.

That same year, they presented a slightly more serious and complex animated version: “sonic the hero”in which Dr. Robotnik is no longer a bumbling villain, but instead is portrayed as a dictator.

In 1996 they released the first direct-to-video movie: “Sonic the Hedgehog: The Movie”which was not released in Latin America.

Sonic is eternally at odds with Dr. Robotnik

In the late 90’s they created the animated series “Sonic Underground” (or “Sonic and his band”), for which they invented new characters: Sonic’s two brothers, with whom he was part of a musical group. Together, they have to search for his mother.

In “Sonic X”, 2003, Sonic and his friends teleport from their home planet, Mobius, to Earth. In 2014, they released “Sonic Boom” -the latest animated series-, a Franco-American co-production where live actors interact with the animated characters. These last two series are still available on Netflix.

In 2020 it premiered Sonic the movie, the prequel to which is now in theaters. The success is such that it has already been announced that a third part is being produced. In recent years, both animation and video games are on the rise.

Super Mario Bros will have a new movie.

Another release announced is that of a new film about “Super Mario Bros”the symbol of the Japanese firm Nintendo created in 1985 by Shigeru Miyamoto, called “the Walt Disney of video games”. Sonic was born to compete with the popular character, although after many years some special video games were made that combine both worlds.

The popular plumber and his twin brother Luigi starred in three animated series in the late 1980s and early 1990s: “The Super Mario Bros. Super Show!”, “The Adventures of the Super Mario Brothers Y “Super Mario World”. The first of them contained a segment with two actors in the role of Italian plumbers; they interviewed actors, athletes and figures. They even performed a rap. Seen from a distance, they look like something out of a sketch from the Argentine comedy show “Cha cha cha”.

In 1993, the only film about the video game was presented so far -simply called “Super Mario Bros”-, a film that was not accepted by the public or critics. For this reason, the announcement that a new film will be released at the end of this year, directed by Aaron Horvath Y Michael Jelenicthe creative duo known for creating “Teen Titans Go”.

Miyamoto himself announced the upcoming premiere and became involved in the production. As it turned out, Chris Prattthe actor who plays Star Lord in “Guardians of the Galaxy”, will act as Mario, while in the role of Princess Peach will be the actress of Argentine origin Anya Taylor-Joy (protagonist of “Lady’s Gambit”).

Surely, as is the case with Sonic, the adults who grew up with “the little games” will be able to enjoy themselves alongside the new generations of unforgettable characters.

In “Zamba’s Amazing Excursion” they wink at gamer culture.

The endless references to gamer culture References to gamer culture are a constant in cartoons. For example, one of the hooks that “Zamba’s amazing excursion” had since its inception is the nod to video games, specifically Super Mario Bros. The animated series intended for an adult audience “The House of the drawings”, premiered on the Comedy Central channel, contains characters born on the consoles. One is Xandir, inspired by the protagonist of “The legend of Zelda”a video game that had its own cartoon, although the parody was more enduring. Another character that appears in “The House of Drawings” is Ling-Ling, a parody of Pikachu, the flagship Pokémon of the franchise that was born as a video game created by Nintendo. Unlike “The Legend of Zelda”, Pokémon was a success as an animated cartoon. In total, it has so far 24 series and 23 animated movies. In 2019 it premiered “Detective Pikachu”the first film based on Nintendo characters to combine actors and animated characters. The best-known video game of all cannot be missing from this tour: Pac-Man, created in 1980. It had two animated series: “Pac Man”from 1984, and “Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures”, from 2013, which is on Netflix. As in the case of “The Legend of Zelda”, surely, the pill eater and his phantom enemies are best remembered for a parody. In “Ralph the devastating”, the 2012 Disney film, the yellow character has several cameo appearances. He is not the only one: Sonic also appears. Although Mario does not appear on the scene, he is mentioned by one of the characters. The one that does appear is Bowser, the villain who kidnaps Princess Peach, who is shown in a memorable scene in a self-help group for villains that is chaired by one of Pac-Man’s ghosts and in which Doctor Robotronik appears. Sonic’s enemy.

Two of the protagonists of “The House of Drawings” are inspired by video games.

Ralph, Dr. Robotnik and Bowser, among others, in self-help for villains.

For adults too Animated creations based on video games are not necessarily intended for children. An example is “Castlevania”the Netflix animated series released in 2017 that is based on the game born in 1986 in which a clan of vampire hunters faces Dracula and other mythological monsters. Another example is Batman: Assault on Arkhamfrom 2014, where the Suicide Squad, the team of villains forced to work for justice, must enter the asylum where The Joker and The Riddler are locked up, among other famous villains who were locked up by The Dark Knight . It is based on a video game presented in 2009 that from the beginning was highly praised by players and specialists. The quality of the graphics and the novel story they presented in the game were ideal for further developing the idea into a movie.

“Castlenavia”, an animated series for adults.