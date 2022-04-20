The spectacular return of platform shoes: Nicola Peltz and the impossible trend | Fashion

On April 9, the eldest of David and Victoria Beckham’s firstborn, Brooklyn Beckham, 23, said “I do” with Nicola Peltz in an exclusive Jewish ceremony with 300 guests held in Miami. For the occasion, the actress chose a dress with wide straps, a square neckline and fitted to the body, designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, creative director of Valentino, which she combined with lace gloves and a veil attached to a semi-gathered. But, beyond her dress, there is a detail of her look that has especially attracted attention: the shoes.

The 27-year-old American interpreter opted for unconventional footwear, but it has become one of the trending shoes this season. It is the Versace Medusa Aevitas model, which the Italian firm showed for the first time in its autumn-winter 2021 presentation. A retro aesthetic design with an XL platform, thick heel, square toe and an ankle bracelet with diamonds that the actress wore in ivory tone, a color that, at the moment, is not for sale.

Peltz decided to run away from the traditional wedding shoes and opt for a model that has captivated fashion experts. Available in a wide variety of vibrant colors, its dizzying proportions, with a 15-centimetre heel and 3-centimeter platform, have made it the most viral shoe of the season. A design that he has attached to celebritiesmodels, actresses and fashion prescribers such as Chiara Ferragni, Leonie Hanne, Dua Lipa or Ariana Grande.

Such is the impact of this Versace model that the big fashion chains have launched their own versions low cost. One of the first brands to imitate the Italian firm’s shoes was Zara, who launched a very similar version in red for less than 70 euros, compared to 1,190 euros for the original Versace model. Inditex’s flagship was followed by other stores such as Bershka or the multi-brand Asos, which also launched their own versions of the platform shoe, a trend that has made a strong comeback this season in vibrant colors such as fuchsia, yellow or purple that dye these towering shoes that stylize like few others.