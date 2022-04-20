The Simpsons, from Ukraine predictions to Billie Eilish

by Irene Noli

THE Simpsonthe yellowest and craziest family in the world, which accompanies many of us even from childhood or adolescence, 35 years! The Simpsons since their first appearance, in the sketches of Tracey Ullman Show, embody the average American family with a capital M but at the same time phenomenal, in whose sense and in whose madness we have all identified, at least once. Because? There are several reasons, here are some …

The Simpsons had predicted the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Farsighted like few the Simpsons, as famous as Nostradamus for the many prophecies fulfilled (from the election of Trump to the craze for Farmvillefrom T9 to the 3D printed food) had somehow foreshadowed the recent one as well invasion Russian in Ukraine. This because Homerthe head of the family, in an episode of 1998 (titled ‘Sailor Homer’) after being fired from the nuclear factory where he works, he enlisted in the navy and during a military exercise pushes the submarine on which he is embarked in Russian waters. Hence a chain of events that leads to the rebirth ofUSSR (in fact, we discover, never dissolved), to the immediate reconstruction of the Berlin Wall and suddenly European invasion by the Soviet army. The showrunner of the Simpsons Al Jean however, he stated that, despite the excellent relations that existed at the time between USA And Russiait was not difficult to foresee a resurgence of the very long Cold War previous and that from a nostalgic “bad guy” like Putin some muscle aggression was just as sadly predictable.

The creator of the Simpsons, Matt Groening

The creator of the Simpsons, or as many prefer to call him, their dad Matt Groeningwas born in Portland in Oregon in the 1954, in a very close and serene family, living near the old city zoo: nothing better to grow up carefree and let your imagination run wild! It was really his father, director and cartoonist, to inspire his son to cultivate his dreams, conveying his overwhelming energy into art. Once you get to the Evergreen State College of Olympiato Washington became a point of reference on the campus, drafting the school newspaper and enlivening its political and cultural life, but also drawing great inspiration from her dear friend and cartoonist Lynda Barry. After graduation, in 1977Groening moved to Los Angelesfrom whose metropolitan jungle the character of the rabbit anthropomorphic Blinkyanxious star of his first independent publication, ‘Life in Hell’. Soon those strips they became a cult in the circuit underground and when he finally entered the publishing world Matt was able to abandon the thousand jobs and jobs he had dedicated himself to to make ends meet (from dishwasher to copy for b-movies horror). To feed the first income of the young author was then his girlfriend and future wife Deborah Caplanwho began handling everything related to the remarkable ride of merchandising related to the strips of ‘Life in Hell’ (obviously incomparable to what would have happened later with the commercial boom of ‘The Simpsons’).

The “regular” characters of the Simpsons

The Simpsons characters (almost) as we know them, were born instead in 1987when the producers of the Tracey Ullman Showbe guided by James L. Brooks, contacted Groening to develop short animated shorts to air between sketches. And here, sensing the occasion in his life, Matt quickly realized the Simpsons’ protofamily, drawing inspiration (even in his names) from loved ones: dad Homermom Margethe younger sisters Lisa And Maggie; he instead renamed himself with a short and impactful nickname, just like his: Bart (also chosen because anagram of “Brat”that is “rascal”, if it is true as it is true that as a child he was actually forced to write a thought on the blackboard for 500 times, an episode celebrated in a way that is always different from the famous opening theme). In a short time the animated inserts outclassed the show they were supposed to support, so Brooks and his asked Groening to expand them and make a standalone series, flanked by the late Sam Simonscreenwriter and TV producer who created countless inhabitants of Springfield and is considered to all intents and purposes the other soul of the cartoon.

‘A Dog’s Christmas’, the first episode of The Simpsons

‘Dog Christmas’ and the first episode absolutely gods Simpsonfrom 1989. Matt Groening introduces to the world his little family struggling with particularly difficult holidays: in the factory Homer does not receive the Christmas bonus from Mr. Burns and Marge finds herself having to spend her meager savings to erase a tattoo done secretly by the pestilent Bart. In order not to deny gifts to his loved ones, Homer gets an extra job as Santa Claus at the mall, but loses everything by betting on the races on the dog mistaken. The unfortunate puppy, after the defeat, is abandoned by its owner; but here is the inevitable happy ending with yellow tints: Homer decides to adopt Santa’s Little Helper (Santa’s Little Helperthis in English the very long and yet unforgettable name of the little dog), which thus becomes part of the Simpson family since its first, unforgettable, televised Christmas.

The Simpsons and Inclusion: The first deaf character in the series

Despite being the first pop cartoon to have forcefully crossed the border of politically correctthe Simpsons have recently begun to raise theinclusionas the delicate shows episode 722, ‘The sound of Bleeding Gums’just aired in America, in which Lisa discovers her idol, the jazz saxophonist Bleeding Gums Murphy (died in the sixth season) left a son, Monkborn deaf. Lisa goes out of her way to help him raise the money needed to operate. In this episode the ASLthe American Sign Language, and to dub the character is the deaf actor John Autry II. The author of the episode, Loni Steele Sosthandsaid she was inspired by her brother Eli for the character of Monk.

Billie Eilish guest star of The Simpsons



The latest musical guest star of The Simpsons, in chronological order, is the super-awarded Billie Eilish. ‘When Billie Met Lisa’this is the title of the special scheduled on Disney + on Friday April 22 that will see her as the protagonist. According to rumors, the eldest of the Simpsons sisters will meet the young celebrity e Finneas, his older brother and producer, while looking for a quiet corner to play his beloved sax. And here the two “colleagues” will invite her to their recording studio for an intense and exhilarating jam session…

First were the Aerosmiths

Among the many, over the decades, the Aerosmith they were the first band ever to appear in an episode of The Simpsons, anticipating Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica, U2, Smashing Pumpkins… It was the year 1991 and their animated alter egos played none other than at Moe’s Tavern:

“We were elated, because there you really understand that you made it. One moment you are a low-grade rock band… and then you see yourself on TV, in the greatest cartoon of your time! “ (S. Tyler)

Listen to the doodle by Maurizio Rossato: