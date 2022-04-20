‘The Shining’: One of the axes used by Jack Nicholson in the movie is up for auction

The film adaptation of The glow It is not only vital within the horror genre. It is a work that is part of popular culture thanks to moments so terrifying that they have been burned into the retina of thousands of spectators. You probably remember the movie Stanley Kubrick for that particular moment in which Jack Nicholson attempts to break down a door at the Overlook Hotel with an axe, at which point he recites the mythical phrase; ‘Here’s Johnny!’ If you are fans of the work, then you will like to know that the same ax used by the protagonist of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest is for sale.

The product has entered auction Gotta Have Rock and Roll with an initial price of 50,000 dollars, although at the moment it is already around 55,000 and it is estimated that it will end up selling for 100,000 dollars. However, it should be noted that it is not a single object, because several axes were used in Kubrick’s film. What’s more, in the past one of them was sold for $209,000 in the past, and in fact it wasn’t even the original wooden ones, and this particular one is.

Purely for collectors

But although it is not a unique object in itself, we are dealing with an item that is part of the history of cinema and of course it will not come cheap. The glow recently had, back in 2019, its sequel come true: doctor sleepa feature film in which he starred Ewan McGregor and directed by Mike Flanagan himself, who continues to show that he is a horror genius in audiovisuals with midnight mass being his last success and The Fall of the House of Usher pending premiere.

The glow can be seen right now for free on HBO Maxa platform that has also just launched the acclaimed batman by Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson.