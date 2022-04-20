‘The Shining’ ax used by Jack Nicholson goes up for auction

the iconic axe used by Jack Nicholson in The glowfrom Stanley Kubrick, it will auction next week. the auction house Gotta Have Rock and Rollwhich runs the charge of the auction, has informed the TMZ portal that the original ax of Jack Torranceused in one of the most famous scenes in horror movies, comes with a certificate of authenticity and a letter from NORANK Engineering as proof of its use in the movie.

It can be seen that this weapon has notches on both edge and sleeveor due to use during break-in. However, since Gotta Have Rock and Roll They say it is in “very good condition”. Bidding will start at $50,000; however, the auction house has forecast the ax to fetch a value of around $100,000. The main drawback is that it’s not the only ax out there, so it is not a unique object: several versions were used during the film and this is one of them. Recently, The Prop Store he managed to get $209,000 for one of these axes, and it wasn’t even the wooden ones.







the ax of The glow became a well-known weapon having been used in one of the ekey movie scenes. In addition, it is associated with one of the great phrases. As Wendy hides behind a door, clutching a knife, Jack starts smashing the door with the ax. After getting a hole in the door, Jack sticks his head out and says, “Here’s Johnny!”

It might seem like the ax Nicholson uses in the film, based on the Stephen King novel, is a bit pricey considering there are several. However, it is quite an affordable movie memorabilia product when compared to other accessories that have also been auctioned. In this sense, the dress worn by Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast with diamonds sold for more than $900,000 while Dorothy’s shoes in The Wizard of Oz reached 2 million dollars.

The fact of the film is presented like this Gotta Have Rock and Roll

The same auction house is also auctioning a knife The glow, signed by Danny Lloyd. This item of props is not as valuable as the ax and is only expected to fetch a few thousand euros.