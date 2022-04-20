The Rihanna effect, Adriana Lime shows off her ‘baby bump’ on a catwalk

Adrianawho announced her third pregnancy in February, also shares her daughters Valentine12 years old, and Sienna9, with her ex-husband Marco Jaric. The Brazilian bombshell wasn’t the only big name on the runway for Wang; Amelia Hamlin also paraded, like the former models Alessandra Ambrosio Y candice swanepoel.

ambrose Y swanepoel they were dressed in similarly midriff-baring outfits. Also in attendance were stars of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna (the mother of hamlin) YErika Jayne. The collection parade Fortune City “celebrated Asian-American culture, food, and music.”

Adriana Lima walked the catwalk for Alexander Wang, Fortune City.

(Frazer Harrison/©Getty Images 1392458516)



Adriana She wore dark lipstick and updo strands. The supermodel made a statement styled in a minidress and thigh-high boots. The dress combines a body-hugging fit with cutout details that highlighted your baby bump.

It also marked the re-entry of Wang to the US fashion scene after multiple models accused him of sexual assault in late 2020. The designer repeatedly denied these claims at the time.