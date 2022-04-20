The peculiar condition that Daniel Radcliffe sets for each costume of his characters

From the hand of JK Rowling and his saga of books transferred to the big screen by Warner Bros. Pictures, Daniel Radcliffe He became one of the most important actors of his generation. For 10 years, the London artist played Harry Potter in the films that were born in 2001 with Chris Columbus as the protagonist and also served to launch figures like Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.

With the end of the saga Harry Potter in 2001, Radcliffe decided to make another path within the film industry. It is enough to see his filmography to discover a series of strange roles that have nothing to do, necessarily, with the mainstream. This is how movies like Swiss Army Manwhere he played the corpse in a film headed by paul danoeither Guns Akimbowhere he had to play a character who has guns screwed into his hands and must survive being killed.

In all your projects, Radcliffe He always had a curious condition to be part of them: glasses. In an interview with wired, the 32-year-old actor talked about how as a child he was prescribed glasses to see better, but since he lost them all the time, the parents decided to ask him and, apparently, they understood that he did not need them every day. That was how he never used them again in real life.

However, just as with Harry Potter, several of the characters that he played in his career used glasses. According to the actor, these types of elements were substantial to him and he did not take them lightly. “When I’m playing a character who wears glasses, that’s when I get involved in props the most, because that’s how we have to be very specific with the glasses we wear and they can’t remember…Basically, they can’t be perfectly circular.”revealed.

The actor everyone wants as Wolverine

For at least three years, fans of Marvel they keep suggesting Daniel Radcliffe to put yourself in the place of the new Wolverines present within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In any case, the actor got tired of repeating a thousand times that he was never offered the role. But if you are still one of those who is excited to see it as Loganthere is an interview he gave in 2019 on ET Canada assured: “I love superhero movies, I would, without a doubt”.