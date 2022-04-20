The new thriller starring Anya Taylor-Joy

The Serie queen’s gambit and the multitude of projects on the horizon have led to the name of Anya Taylor-Joy is a real hook for the audience. For example, she will be in charge of giving life to Furiosa, in the spin-off of the homonymous character that appeared Mad Max: Fury Road played by Charlize Theron or will be part of the galactic cast of David O. Russell’s new project, called Canterbury Glass which includes names like Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, Rami Malek or Robert De Niro himself. But for now, we have to settle for the first image of Menua mysterious thriller about which we know practically nothing about its development.

What we know about Menu is that it is the story of a couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) who travel to an island off the coast to eat in a very exclusive restaurant. there e chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a splendid menu that contains some rather shocking surprises. Without knowing exactly if the chef’s goals are macabre and without knowing where the protagonists are in their relationship, for now we will have to content ourselves with these images. In the first we see Taylor-Joy and Fiennes in a kitchenin which the actress has a certain surprised reaction on his face. The distributor, Searchlight Pictures has classified it as a black comedy thriller, so we still can’t really know what context the Emmy winner’s reaction really stands in.

Menu It is directed by Mark Mylodwho has experience above all in making chapters for series as well known as Game of Thrones, Shameless, Once upon a time either Succession. Precisely coincides in this project with adam mckaywho produces both the family goings-on of the Roys and this film and who also directed Don’t Look Up, one of this year’s nominees for the 2022 Oscars.

In addition to Taylor-Joy, Hoult and Fiennes, the rest of the cast is made up of Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, Reed Birney, Paul Adelstein, Aimee Carrero, Arturo Castto, Mart St. Cyr, Rob Yan, and John Leguizamo. Before the arrival of Menuwhich is expected in November of this year in the United States, we will be able to see the actress in The Northman. The Viking tape opens this weekend in our country.