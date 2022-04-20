the most iconic and extravagant beauty looks ever

Waiting for the Met Gala 2022, let’s brush up on some of the most eccentric make-up in history

The Met Gala 2022 is getting closer and closer (the appointment is next May 2nd), and for sure the theme of the Met Gala 2022the American Gilded Age we will have great surprises in store. While waiting for the red carpet, let’s review together the best beauty looks of the past editions.

Kim Kardashian Met Gala 2021: the beauty look not beauty look

A very long tail and a covered face: it is the provocation of Kim Kardashian that, on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2021she introduced herself wrapped from head to toe in a black Balenciaga body that also covered her face. Of all the more eccentric choices seen at the annual event of Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New Yorkthis is definitely in pole position.

The nude Kardashian (yes, always her)

From black to total nude look for Kim Kardashian who, in 2019, decides not to stray from the nuances of hers signature make-up. The lips are highlighted by a darker pencil stroke than the nude lipstick color (the make-up is clearly inspired by the nineties), while the finish is super luminous and with a dewy effect.

Kendall Jenner Met Gala 2021: minimal make-up

Last year Kendall Jenner’s look caused some debate because her transparent dress (deliberately) echoed the design of a creation signed by Givenchy and worn by Audrey Hepburn for the musical drama My Fair Lady. Even the make-up was inspired by the famous diva thanks to the inevitable black eyeliner.

Focus on eyes for Kendall Jenner

In 2019, again so as not to be distracted by the feathers of the orange dress, Kendall Jenner sports a very basic make-up that aims (again) to put the gaze in the foreground: very long lashes, black eyeliner and naked lips.

Megan Fox’s red lips

Among the looks of last year it is impossible to forget that of the divine Megan who sports a make-up with well-structured eyes and red lips flawless. The long braid, then, is really the top!

Gigi Hadid Met Gala 2021: the vintage mood

With a lady-like finish, Gigi Hadid sports a 60s-inspired beauty look. The hair is long and fluffy and gathered in a high ponytail held in place by a precious clip. The graphic make-up highlights the eyes thanks to the eyeliner with blue eyeshadow.

Rhinestones and gemstones for JLo

To the Met Gala 2019, JLo sports a super catchy 1920s vintage look. The purple smokey eyes picks up the color of the gemstone and is just perfect (to copy!).

Rihanna at the Met Gala 2018: the “pope-inspired” look

Riri hides her long hair in an oversized hat leaving only two front locks free. The make-up – created by Priscilla Ono with the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna line – focuses on a classic smokey combined with nude lips illuminated by a touch of highlighter for a finish frost-chic.

Blake Lively among the queens of the red carpet

Always linked to the theme of Met Gala 2018 “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”, here is the actress showing off a chignon fixed by a hairpin in the shape of a halo combined with a berry-colored make-up, in perfect match with the sumptuous dress by Atelier Versace.

Cara Delevingne at the Met Gala 2017: the silver hair look

On the red carpet of 2017 the most original look is that of Cara Delevingne who covers her shaved head with a silver cast and small rhinestones on the temple area.

Hair and lips bold for Katy Perry

Intense black lipstick with a matte finish and glossy hairstyle for very black hair: al Met Gala 2016 the singer dares like never before.

Silver eyes for Kristen Stewart

The same year, the actress chooses a defined metallic eye makeup that is – still today – in trend.

Mysterious beauty look for Adriana Lima

To the Met Gala 2015 the Brazilian model embodies the mystery of the East with an intense beauty look. Her smokey eyes in shades of silver gray are paired with burgundy lips with a velvety finish, while her face is framed by raven hair with full, long bangs.

Credit ph: GettyImages