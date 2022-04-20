the model’s complaint about the online gaming platform

Roblox stars in the first episode of The Kardashians with threats of ending up in court.

For several years, Roblox has become a money-making machine thanks to its great success among the little ones in each house, and that includes the six-year-old son of Kim Kardashian, who came across while playing with an advertisement about an alleged unpublished video of sexual content starring the model.

The moment slipped during the last episode of The Kardashians, a reality television series that can be seen in Spain through Disney +, entitled “Put them all underground”. According to the socialite, Saint West found an ad on her iPad with the model crying that said: “click to see Kim’s new sex video.”

I have all the time, all the money and all the resources to crush themkim kardashianThis moment takes a lot of prominence in this episode of the program. Thus, the business got in touch with their lawyers to study legal measures. “This is not going to go over my dead body again. I want it to disappear. I have all the time, all the money and all the resources to crush them “, she sentenced. However, the model also made it clear at the beginning of the show that regardless of the sexual video, will not hesitate to report anyone who makes a game with his image and/or name.

From Roblox they have not been slow to respond to this situation, and as we read in Polygon there was never a video with such content hosted on its platform. “We have strict policies and moderation to protect our community, including 0 tolerance for adult content of any kind that goes against our rules.”

The company claims that the references were removed immediately, and the community developer involved in the incident was banned for life.

More about: Roblox and Kim Kardashian.