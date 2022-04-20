The latest in the case of Johnny Depp and his ex Amber Heard

Johnny Depp returned to court on Wednesday to testify in his defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, the day after he denied her allegations of domestic abuse.

The actor took the stand in Fairfax County Circuit Court after giving nearly three hours of testimony Tuesday.

That day was mainly devoted to describing his difficult childhood, his rise to fame as an actor after a brief musical career, and the beginnings of his relationship with Heard after meeting her on the set of the 2011 film “The Rum Diary.” of a seducer”). The couple married in 2015 and she filed for divorce a year later.

On Wednesday, Depp said things began to change in their marriage when he felt he was “suddenly wrong about everything” in Heard’s eyes.

Depp said that Heard insulted, belittled and berated him. The insults turned into big arguments that “there was no getting in or out of,” Depp said.

“It was a kind of gusting fire, a kind of endless parade of insults,” Depp said.

He added: “Mrs Heard was not capable of being wrong. It just wasn’t happening. She couldn’t be wrong.”

He said he constantly told her how wrong he was in various aspects of his life, including as an actor with a 30-year career.

“I wouldn’t let myself be right,” he said. “I was not allowed to have a voice.”

Violence often ensued, sometimes with a slap or shove from Heard or with her throwing a television remote control or a glass of wine in his face, Depp said.

Heard has accused Depp of physically and sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions. Depp has yet to address those allegations in detail, beyond dismissing them Tuesday as false and egregious.

Depp sued Heard after she wrote a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

He never mentioned Depp by name, but the actor and his lawyers said it was a clear reference to allegations Heard made in 2016 when the couple divorced and she filed for a restraining order against him.

Depp said the allegations and article unfairly contributed to ruining his reputation, made him a Hollywood outcast and cost him his role in the lucrative “Pirates of the Caribbean” film franchise.

Heard’s attorneys say the article is truthful and does not defame him. They say that Depp’s ruined reputation is the result of his own bad behavior, including drug and alcohol abuse.

On the stand Tuesday, Depp called the drug addiction accusations “extremely embellished,” though he acknowledged he had tried every drug known to man and began abusing medications at age 11, when he was sneaking drugs. “nerve pills” from his mother.

His testimony on Tuesday included lengthy and thoughtful responses to his attorney’s questions, often going well beyond the question.