“The Kardashians”: this is how the premiere episode of the reality show on Star+ seemed to us | REVIEW | kim kardashian | Kylie Jenner | Peter Davidson | SKIP-INTRO

Although it might not seem like much, certainly the first chapter of “The Kardashians” leaves many clues about what this reality will be, a kind of improved version of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” which is now part of the Star+ offer, the Disney family’s streaming signal.

Fourteen years and 20 seasons later, it was surprising to learn that the Kardashian/Jenner television empire would be leaving its usual (television) home, E!, for a new home. In addition to the highly commented economic improvement (specialized media estimate the contract between the family and the new chain at 9 figures), this ‘second wind’ of an entertainment classic presents, as expected, new characters, but also an intention to play it safe.

In line with what is new, and already entering the commentary of the first chapter of “The Kardashians”, Travis Barker should be mentioned. Undoubtedly, the drummer – remembered worldwide for the imprint he left on the punk band Blink 182 a couple of decades ago – is the great novelty of this first hour of content broadcast last Thursday, April 14.

LOOK: “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” says goodbye to TV: 5 keys to the end of the reality show

Barker’s presence responds, in case someone still doesn’t know, to his love affair with Kourtney Kardashian, perhaps the least dazzling of the sisters, but who seems to have found the “love of her life” and, therefore, does not he skimps on grabbing kisses with this one every time it’s his turn on screen. The premiere episode – which starts with a drone flying over the ostentatious houses of the ‘clan’ – serves for the mother of three children along with the model Scott Disick to tell in short how she went from being a friend of Travis for eight years to being projected with him for the rest of his days.

But not only a mellow couple presents us with this first installment of “The Kardashians”. It’s time to talk about the other two with fewer appearances in this first hour. First Kendall, who is absent from the initial presentation meeting because he contracted COVID-19. The listed model does not seem very willing, at least for the moment, to detail symptoms, consequences and more. But the virus that emerged in Wuhan more than two years ago was not an impediment for the slender young woman to let herself be recorded practicing yoga in the aforementioned starting air tour.

With a little more notoriety in this first episode we can mention Kylie Jenner. The businesswoman and model only has a voice in the family barbecue at the beginning. It is here that she shows off her advanced stage of pregnancy (at this time 6 months) as a result of her romance with rapper Travis Scott. Her ear-to-ear smile suggests that, although the musician has not yet appeared on screen, the relationship remains in good health and has a lot of future prospects.

In the middle of the ranking of appearances we can mention, without a doubt, Khloé Kardashian. The socialite—known for her ability to say things outright—provides a good percentage of drama by showing the father of her daughter True of hers, basketball player Tristan Thompson, almost crawling for a new opportunity. In case anyone still doesn’t know: this 31-year-old athlete cheated on Khloé while she was pregnant. The news was an earthquake within the ‘Clan’, but – as the Kardashian/Jenner philosophy seems to be – the show must go on. And so the now center of the Chicago Bulls was welcomed back into the great family home, not without first enrolling in a series of family and couples therapies (“I don’t know what else we can call ourselves”, Khloé dixit). But none of this – at least in the first chapter – has been enough for the portentous player to receive forgiveness and be able to resume the love bond with True’s mother.

The main course of “The Kardashians”, without a doubt, goes hand in hand with Kim. The socialite, businesswoman, mother of four children and world promoter of that contemporary invention called ‘selfie’, leads the charge in this Star+ reality show and uses (directly or indirectly) aspects that are as touched as they are new. Both perhaps in equal measure. The first chapter – as if it were twenty years ago – includes a mini personal crisis unleashed because one of Kim’s sons discovers a link on his Tablet that, using clickbait, offers “a new XXX video” of his mother.

Although she is “99.9% sure” that there are no other videos of her in intimate situations, Kim ends up engaged in a small crusade for her honor. “Today I know the right lawyers and I’m willing to bury whoever messes with me,” she says defiantly. Before, in an understandable way, she cries and remembers that everyone has the right to a new life, even more so the victims of human morbidity over the last two decades. But saving this small situation, this first episode of the Star + reality show leaves the door open to a key moment in the present of the businesswoman: her commented presentation as the host of Saturday Night Live. This, of course, from the hand of her current boyfriend: comedian Pete Davidson.

Without delving into the reasons yet, this first episode of the new reality shows some stages of the divorce process that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West faced until a few weeks ago. The rapper does not appear on screen this time – and presumably will not appear in the future – but it does serve as a comfort for the mother of her four children at the time when her privacy is allegedly violated. In an interview with Variety, Kim Kardashian said that Davidson will not be part of the Star + reality show because it is not his thing, “however, she did not deny that he can appear if it is to coincide in events. This reality show will then be an unbeatable opportunity to see if this time the most popular of the members of this clan manages to drag the comedian who occupies her heart to the center of the screen.

The same journalistic note mentioned above allows knowing some details that are also pending confirmation in the future. The most important perhaps: Caitlyn Jenner is not part of the stable cast of this millionaire production. Rob Kardashian (the only son in a family full of women, either). Finally, and returning to the comment, the ‘mama bear’ Kris Jenner contributes, as usual, the share of financial ‘calculation’ in this television proposal. She faces the cameras and analyzes every public (and private) movement of her daughters. Finally, more than an agent or representative, Kris will never stop being her mom.

THE TOKEN:

Synopsis: The family you know and love is here with a new series, providing an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras to reveal the truth behind the headlines. From the intense pressures of running multi-billion dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and leaving school, this series draws viewers in with a compellingly honest story of love and life in the spotlight.

Original title: “The Kardashians”

Duration: 20 episodes

Classification: +14 years

Gender: comedy, drama

Rating: ★★★

MORE ON INSTAGRAM…