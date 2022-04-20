‘The Kardashians’, an empty plastic vase

The first scene of The Kardashiansthe new reality show of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, enters the houses and offices of all of them with the help of a drone. It is impossible not to open your mouth when you see where matriarch Kris and her youngest daughter, Kylie, who already has a fortune of more than 600 million, work. And the mansions, like the aesthetic touch-ups, seem to have been carried out by the same professionals.

The knock-on effect is considerable. It is a “here we are” of these women, who are confident with their celebrity status and above all distance themselves from the beginnings of Keeping up with the Kardashianswhich had been sold as the reality equivalent of a family sitcom when it premiered in 2006. They don’t have to be humble, and they don’t have to be approachable either.

But the result of this new exhibitionism exercise has few incentives, except for the figure that they have pocketed more than 100 million dollars for going to Hulu, owned by Disney (and the reason why it can be seen in Spain through Disney + ).

There is a lot of déjà vu. Kim worries that another porn video will appear without her consent; we have the umpteenth pregnancy of one of them, in this case of Kylie; and Scott Disick, the father of Kourtney’s children, complains that he feels discriminated against for not being invited to the first family gathering of the season. His “you are my only family” we have already heard many times.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan in 2011: a life in front of the cameras. Getty

As executive producers and in creative control of the project, the Kardashian-Jenners’ image is calculated and unnatural. It’s not like the franchise The real housewives available on the Hayu platform where the rich protagonists try to project an ideal before the cameras but, if necessary, the producers sink the meticulously constructed facade wringing out the dirty rags.

And, between the fact that the best gossip we already know because the media has already published it (such as the confrontation between Kim’s future boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson, and ex-husband, musician Kanye West) and that they dominate too much the art of the exhibition, a visually expensive but decaffeinated production remains.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, one of the plots of the new season although we know it by heart thanks to the media. instagram

The real conundrum is the same as always: it’s still hard to understand the success of Kardashian, which is the equivalent of an empty plastic vase being sold for a morsel of money. Maybe that’s why it’s fascinating. However the reality showAt the moment, it is very little.

