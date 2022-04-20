The Fresh Prince of Rap: You’d never guess who refused to read Will Smith’s memoir

Despite the fact that at present this pair of protagonists of The Prince of Rap are still very close friends and have supported each other in the most difficult moments in the lives of both, this actor decided not to read Will Smith’s autobiographical book, he knows why did.

April 20, 2022 10:37 a.m.

Since the series premiered The Prince of rap in the 1990s and became a smash hit for decades, this pair of African-American actors have built a strong and often-tested friendship. Not only because of the relationship of cousins ​​who had to act in front of the cameras, but because they are a couple of people with unparalleled charisma, we are talking about Will Smith and Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton Banks).

They have been friends for almost 3 decades but have always supported each other in everything until now

Inside the Banks mansion in Bel-Air they both grew up together, being antagonistic roles by Will’s personality, always more outgoing and mischievous, compared to Carlton’s aristocratic and elitist attitude. But outside the set they always had a very good friendship that they have always professed even in these times when those same cameras are pointing at only one of them in particular and for other reasons.

Indeed, for Will Smith, baptizing a book after the pandemic, where he collects his memories and anecdotes of a lifetime, was a great event in which he thought he could find the support of his family and closest friends. Although this time, for Ribeiro, it was not the case since he said in an interview that I wouldn’t read the autobiographical text “will” which will be released in 2021.

To the surprise of many followers of these artists, the reason that Ribeiro explained is valid and even the author of the book “will” he understood it, but if both maintain such a deep friendship and for so many years, it was a statement that left the public bewildered, who asked on social networks the why Ribeiro did not want to support this step of such an important caliber in Smith’s life.

Will Smith baptized his book “Will” in the year 2021 after being inspired during the quarantine time due to the covid-19 pandemic

“For many, many, many years, people speculated about them as a family (Smith). You are exposing it in a way that is your truth. I don’t know if I’ll read the book because I know the people.” Ribeiro said this so as not to read “Will”.

In other words, Alfonso Ribeiro is not interested in reading the book because he already knows what it contains and it is enough for him, because he already knows his friend for a long time and first hand, so sitting down and getting other nuances of that life it is not in your interest. so he did too flee of the Red Hot Chilli Peppers who gave up on the matter of reading the book of his colleague and friend Anthony Kiedis titled “Scar Tissue” for reasons similar to those of Ribeiro.