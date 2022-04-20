The ex of Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend is looking for love in ‘First Dates’



Carlos Sobera hallucinates to learn that Isidro has been with the ex of Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio



Isidro, about love: “Loquillo took my girlfriend and I was going to marry the ex of a Duncan Dhu”



Tired of always being confused with the fashionable actor of the moment and convinced that love is “a runaway horse”, Isidro claims to have been very lucky in love, but not to have weapons of seduction “they are the ones who seduce you into they are interested in you”. Isidro is an open book that only a few can discover.

Isidro has entered ‘First Dates’ with things very clear and Charles Sovereign wanted to know what you were looking for before introducing you to Nuria, the woman who could make him fall in love. It is clear that love is “a runaway horse” that just as it comes it goes and that It’s the women who make him fall in love. When they ask her about the past, she doesn’t feel like talking about her relationships because they are still looking for her. Yes, she has told Carlos Sobera that he came from Paris, that he had been working at Disneyland and that her ex was Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex.

But Di Caprio’s ex is not the only celebrity ex Isidro has had an affair with. She claims to relate to everyone French television celebrities and his bad luck began when Loquillo raised his girlfriend, had a roll with the ex of the Inhumans Y “The ex-girlfriend of a Ducan Dhu was my girlfriend who was going to marry her too, I carry firewood, but real firewood”.

Isidro with Carlos Sobera in ‘First Dates’four.com

When Sobera asked him what he wanted the woman he was going to have a date with to be like, Isidro made it clear “I want her to dazzle me, I want to make her shine, I want a princess, I want to fall in love, lay out the red carpet for her”. Isidro wants to live his own fairy tale in ‘First Dates’ and the presenter has gone quickly to look for his princess.