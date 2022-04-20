The diet of Elsa Pataky and her husband Chris to avoid gaining weight

When it comes to celebrities and diets to keep fit and lose weight, the range of possibilities is almost infinite. They are not always healthy and on many occasions these diets border on eccentricity and even the limits of what is healthy. However, the Spanish Elsa Pataky and her husband Chris Hemsworth It seems that they have found what seemed impossible: a diet that works, that is healthy and that is also one of those that obesity experts recommend. It looks like something out of one of the Thor movies, but no. The couple practices the 16/8 diet.

It is an intermittent fasting routine that consists of dividing the day into two time slots. One fasting and one where you can both eat, called the “feeding window.” Nothing more. It’s that simple.

In principle, this type of diet is based on the regulation of blood sugar levels during fasting periods. Those who practice it assure that these moments of low caloric intake have a positive effect on the circadian rhythms of the intestinal biology and the release of insulin and growth hormone. Specifically, the fast is not total. During these 16 hours, which usually coincide mostly with the hours of sleep and part of the morning, you can drink water, infusions and small amounts of coffee.

What to eat during the feeding window?

Liquids help to cope with fasting and, in addition, guarantee hydration and purification of the body. During the remaining 8 hours, the Pataky Hemsworth couple seem to enjoy a balanced, healthy and very complete diet. One of the advantages of intermittent fasting is that, in principle, there is no exclusion or prohibition of any group of macronutrients. In this case, for example, the marriage of celebrities It does not give up pasta or carbohydrates. They both eat protein and carbohydrates.

One of the basic principles of this type of diet is that keeping insulin levels stable is essential, and not only during intermittent fasting, but in general. It is important to always eat well to have a strong and enviable health. During intermittent fasting it is essential to follow a Mediterranean diet based on the consumption of fruits, vegetables, breads, cereals, legumes, nuts, fish, white meat, eggs and dairy products. Red meat is allowed only once a week.

These foods will provide you with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory substances that will help you stay healthy while intermittent fasting.