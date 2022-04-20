The cut out dress sets the trend for Spring 2022

With Spring 2022, several trends return, but the strongest one demonstrated also on the most important red carpets concerns the cut-out dress, a must-have of the season.

The cut out dress returns to dictate the trend for Spring 2022 and it is one of the must-have items of the season. To prove it without hesitation are certainly the Hollywood star he was born in webwhich they have trod red carpet and Instagram showcases sporting a cut-out dress.

Perfect for big occasions such as a red carpet or a wedding, as it shows Eva Longoriaor practical and captivating for a cocktail date in the city, the cut out dress is once again monopolizing fashion for Spring 2022. And what they like best seems to be total black.

The cut-out dress is the protagonist of Spring 2022

To prove it is precisely Eva Longoriaa long time friend of Victoria Beckham and an actress well known above all for Desperate Housewives. The actress attended one of the most popular weddings of the year, that of Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz. And, for the occasion, she wore a dress designed exclusively by her best friend, who over the years has increasingly disappeared from the music sector, giving herself completely to the fashion system. The cut-out wedding dress worn by Eva Longoria and signed Victoria Beckham, even if apparently it does not reflect the marriage canons, it has been able to ignite the debate also via social media. Everyone is chatting about her ceremony dress, starting with the choice of color. Because, you know, black is not suitable for a wedding day. To get to the maxi cut-out neckline that divides the fitted bodice in two.

The dress proposed by Eva Longoria is part of the Spring / Summer 2022 collection by Victoria Beckham and fully represents the trend. And she is not the only one to have worn it for big occasions. One of the stars who seem to appreciate this kind of clothing the most is Zendaya. Rising star of Hollywood, the young actress testimonial of Bulgari has shown on various occasions dizzying cut-out dresses, such as the total yellow one at the Oscar 2021.

Hailey Bieber she wore several cut-out models, but one of the most glamorous is the very recent one she wore on the red carpet of the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The two side cuts are camouflaged in the folds of the dress and the maxi flower in the center. Also Kate Hudson followed the trend, anticipating it to Venice Film Festival 2021. Guest of Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala, the actress opted for an LBD total black cut-out dress that leaves most of the body uncovered. Just as on the catwalk there is also a slew of cut-out dresses that have conquered fashion addicts. And the examples come from brands like Alberta Ferretti, Roberto Cavalli And Balmain.

