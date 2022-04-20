The curious reason why Mark Wahlberg does not want to be in a superhero movie

Mark Wahlberg is clear that he does not want to be in a superhero movie because of the costumes.

Although many actors are delighted to participate in superhero movies, there are those who do not even remotely want to appear in any of these films.

One of the actors who do not want to be in superhero movies is Mark Wahlbergwhom we will soon see play Sully in Uncharted, a film based on the famous Naughty Dog video game saga.

If you often watch series when traveling or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for entertainment consumption. See list

In a recent interview (via Comic Book), the actor acknowledged that he does not want to appear in any superhero movie, not because he does not like the genre, but because he can’t see himself wearing the typical superhero costumes.

However, Wahlberg doesn’t turn his back on superhero movies entirely, admitting that the right project would see him fully involved.

“I like them enough, I’m not one of those purists who says ‘Oh, this isn’t cinema.’ “It’s just that for me, personally, As an actor, I would find it very difficult to walk out of my trailer in a cape and spandex suit.“.

“But having said that, I worked very hard to bring The 6 Million Dollar Man to the screen., which is based on a television series. And it was based on a lot of wishes fulfilled and what this character could do, based on what they did to him.”

“But it was grounded in reality and you felt like it would be a lot more believable as a realist, for me, to be able to play that role, and feel like I ‘could do this,’ in a way that didn’t feel silly. But you never know: maybe! the right part arrives! We’ll see,” he concluded.

Waiting to find out if Mark Wahlberg will end up letting himself be seduced by superhero movies, for now we will have him in the video game adaptations playing Victor “Sully” Sullivan in the Uncharted moviewhich will focus on a young Nathan Drake who will be played by Tom Holland.

The film Uncharted will be released in cinemas in Spain this Friday, February 11, 2022. Meanwhile, here we show you how to watch movies and series without paying a euro (and without committing a crime).