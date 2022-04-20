The critically reviled film that Keanu Reeves starred in to avoid being sued: “I had no choice”

Keanu Reeves He is one of the most beloved personalities in Hollywood and thanks to his films he has garnered thousands of fans around the world. Nevertheless, there is one of the films in which he wished he had never appeared, but had no choice. In an interview, the protagonist of Matrix He revealed how the deception of a friend of his led him to be in charge of an audiovisual production that he hated.

Keanu’s acting career began at a young age thanks to his stepfather, Paul Aaron, who worked as a director on Broadway. Although the bond with his mother ended, the man continued to stay in contact with him and encouraged him to work in the theatrical world. In this way, the protagonist of Constantine He began his path playing roles in movies for television, until he got his role in Dangerous relationshipsthe 1988 Oscar-nominated film that catapulted him to international fame.

The 57-year-old actor revealed in early 2000 in an interview with the Calgary Sunas stated Guardianwhat The Watcher It was the movie he never intended to make.. The title, released at the beginning of the new millennium, has a rating of 11% on Rotten Tomatoesthe most important site for film reviews.

The Watcher, the critically reviled film that Keanu Reeves starred in forced

The actor confided that was tricked into participating in the project. “I never found the script interesting, but a friend of mine forged my signature on the agreement. I couldn’t prove that he did it and I didn’t want to be suedso I had no choice but to make the film,” he said.

As reported ScreenRant, while playing hockey with Joe Charbanic -movie director, film director-, Keanu promised him to perform a small role so that his name would appear and the film would obtain the financing it needed. The problem was that after raising the money to carry it out, the script was rewritten, placing him as one of the protagonists without the actor being aware of the change.

Keanu Reeves in The Watcher: the actor played David Allen Griffin, a psychopath wanted by the Police Vireo catch

The truth is that the Hollywood star reached an agreement with the production company Universal Pictures, which forced him to remain silent for 12 months about the forgery of his signature. In return, they promised not to make a big promotion to the title. The unusual thing was that, initially, Keanu thought he would just make a cameobut it never occurred to him that he would be the protagonist of the film.

Despite having a great cast, made up of well-known actors such as james spader, Marisa Tomei either Ernie Hudsonthe movie was trashed by critics after its premiere. As stated Common Sense Media, possessed “a boring plot and disastrous casting”. While the movie expert Nick Schager pointed out that “was one of the thriller of the most boring serial killers from the era after The silence of the inocents”. the movie too it was a financial failuresince he won alone US$47 million worldwide.

The Watcher it’s a thriller that tells the story of an FBI agent named Joel Campbell (james spader) who after voluntarily retiring from his position, returns to the ring thanks to the murder of a woman what is suspected was Victim of David Allen Griffin (Keanu Reeves) a psychopath whom he chased for five years and was never able to catch.