The controversial response of Tom Hanks’ son, Chet, after declaring himself anti-COVID-19 vaccines

Chet Hanks is one of the most controversial children of the Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks. Chet has been involved in many scramblesamong which are his drug addictionfor which he had to go to rehabilitation before his daughter was born.

But this is not all, recently the lawsuits that had been filed by both him and his ex-partner came to light Kiana Parker for verbal aggression. The case continues to this day without having a clear vision of what happened.

And now, Chet has entered a new controversy and joins the COVID-19 vaccine deniers. This is a surprising decision since his parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were some of the first actors in reveal publicly that they suffered the virus shortly after the controversy broke out in March 2020.

Chet Hanks’ response to criticism for his video against the COVID-19 vaccine

After having revived the controversy regarding his person, Chet Hanks wanted to respond to all those who criticize him for his words against the vaccine. In that video that he posted on his Instagram account, Tom Hanks’ son refused to get the vaccine Y he complained about having to wear the mask.

And it seems that Chet is aware of the commotion that has been caused by that video and in this way, this time more relaxed, he wanted to respond: “Very good people, I will make this very clear for youWell, of course, the video begins.

He continues: “Just as you guys have a right to be mad at me because I said I’m not going to get the vaccine, ‘Oh, I can’t believe I said that!’ Just as you have the right to be angry, I I have the right not to want to wear that shit. I wanted to, but my immune system has told me that I’m fine, it doesn’t need to be manipulated.”

“Let’s face it, 99% of you wouldn’t use a shampoo that’s FDA-approved, but you’re willing to take an experimental shot from the government. Very good, there is more evidence of the existence of UFOs for the vaccine to be good for our health”, he ends by explaining.

