The Cannes Film Festival pays tribute to ‘The Truman Show’ on the poster of its 75th edition

The Cannes Film Festival is anniversary and in his 75 edition has summoned great names of cinematography in its competition. Four of them, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Cristian Mungiu, Ruben Östlund and the brothers Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, already distinguished with the palm d’oragain aspire to award.

The Japanese Kore-eda, awarded in 2018 for “A Family Affair”, enters the fray with “Broker”; the Dardennes, praised in 1999 with “Rosetta” and in 2005 with “L’enfant”, do so with “Tori and Lokita”, and the Swedish Östlund, who in 2017 surprised with “The Square”, returns to the Croisette with ” triangle of sadness

The group is completed by the Romanian Mungiu, who in 2007 topped the list of winners with “4 months, 3 weeks, 2 days” and this year tries to revalidate the highest title with “RMN”, on the effects of European policies in Transylvania, as detailed by this Thursday the general delegate of the event, Thierry Frémaux, announcing the programming of an edition that will be held from May 17 to 28.

The organizers made their cribto between 2,200 films and included in the competition the French Arnaud Desplechin with “Frère et soeur”, Claire Denis with “Stars at noon”, shot in Central America, and Valeria Bruni Tedeschi with “Les amandiers”.

Canadian David Cronenberg, a regular at Cannes and a special jury prize in 1996 with “Crash”, returns with “Crimes of the Future”, a film that heralds one of the most coveted red carpets, with Kristen Stewart, Léa Seydoux and Viggo Mortensen among its protagonists.

Equally awaited will be the screening of “Armageddon Time”, by the American James Gray, with Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins, within a competition that unveiled 18 titles, none of them Spanish or Latin American, but which will be expanded in the coming days.

BACK TO NORMAL

It will be an edition in which, according to Frémaux, it can be considered that it fully returns to normality after the pandemic: in 2020 its physical celebration was canceled due to health restrictions and in 2021 it took place in July.

The official competition it is not the only one that accommodates outstanding filmmakers. It was already known that without aspiring to a prize, the biopic “Elvis” by Baz Luhrmann would arrive, and the sequel to “Top Gun”, “Top Gun: Maverick”, by Joseph Kosinski, with a Tom Cruise who will receive a “great tribute” for “the quality of his commitment to cinema”, in Frémaux’s words.

This Thursday included, among others, the Australian George Miller with “Three Thousand Years of Longing”, and the current events enter fully into the festival with “Novembre”, by the French Cédric Jimenez, about the investigation of the November 13 attacks 2015 in Paris, whose trial is currently taking place.

It’s not the only one nod to the current geopolitical context, during the war in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Maksim Nakonechnyi will present in the Un Certain Regard section, the second in importance, his debut film, “Butterfly Vision”, shot just a few months ago in Donbas, and the most important documentary filmmaker in the recent history of that country, Sergei Loznitsa , will screen in the special sessions “The Natural History of Destruction”, the sequel to “Babi Yar. Context”, which premiered last year at Cannes.

The festival had vetoed official Russian delegations in line with the sanctions imposed by the international community, but has opened its doors to Kirill Serebrennikov, who left his country and competes with a film about Tchaikovsky’s wife.

Ethan Cohen with “Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind” in the special sessions, Brett Morgen in the midnight ones with “Moonage Daydream”, where he talks about the extent to which David Bowie was interested in cinema and pioneered his video clips, or Marco Bellocchi at Cannes Première with “Esterno Notte” equally give weight to this 75th Cannes.

The contest will be opened by the French Michel Hazanavicius with “Z (comme Z)”, with Romain Duris and Bérénice Bejo, and for the moment it has only one Hispanic title: “Domingo y la fog”, the second film by Costa Rican Ariel Escalante, selected in A Certain Regard.

“It’s very promising. We’ll see if we have a great firm of the future,” he said of him and his director Frémaux, for whom if one had to choose a common thread for this year’s selection, which is in itself “a journey through of the world”, would be “love”.

Signed: Marta Gade.