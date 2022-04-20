The Batman comes to streaming surpassing profits by 750 million dollars | On HBOMax

A new record accompanies “batman“, the new superhero movie, coinciding with its premiere -this Monday- in hbo max: The film starring Robert Pattinson exceeded 750 million dollars at the box office and is a worldwide box office success. But, in addition, it became the third film to achieve those numbers since the pandemic began.

The new bat movie is the highest grossing behind “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($1.892 million) and “No Time to Die” ($774 million), which broke the $750 million barrier. fundraising dollars.

In addition, the 751 million raised by “The Batman” since its premiere, allowed it to rise in the ranking of the most viewed films of DC Films: From eighth place he rose to seventh place.

Where and how to see The Batman in Argentina

After being released in theaters a month and a half ago, The Batman, the most recent film in the bat saga, arrives on television through hbo max. Thus, the film by Warner Bros and DC Films complete the catalog of titles about the bat that are already available on that platform.

Directed by Matt Reeves -and based on the character created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger-, the script written by Reeves and Peter Craig, narrates the moment in which the millionaire Bruce Wayne, after two years of patrolling the streets of Gotham City as Batman fighting the villains, he will slip into the shadows and uncover a web of corruption between officials and local figures.

An assassin appears – the Riddler – who wants to end the political elite of the city, and carries out a series of sadistic murders, leaving behind many cryptic clues. A) Yes, Batman is pushed into the underworld to defeat this villain.

In addition to Robert Pattinson (Batman) and Paul Dano (The Riddler), the cast it is rounded out by Zoë Kravitz Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sardgaard, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell in the unrecognizable role of the Penguin.

What streaming services offer other Batman movies

batman the movie: the 1960s TV classic. This movie, released in 1966, is an adaptation to the big screen of the popular Bob Kane comic book and features the characters from the series. In addition to Batman and Robin, there are Catwoman, the Joker, the Penguin and the Riddler. Available on Star+ and Google Play Movies.

Batman: directed by Tim Burtonin 1989, the classic burst onto the big screen at the hands of Michael Keaton (Batman), Jack Nicholson (the Joker) and Kim Basinger. Batman adopts the terrifying form of a bat and crosses the rooftops of Gotham City fighting crime. But this time Batman will have to face his most terrible enemy, The Joker, who intends to subdue the entire city under the wishes of his disturbed mind. Available on Google Play Movies, Amazon Video, HBO Max and Apple TV.

batman vs superman an: dawn of justice. Under the direction of Zack Snyder, in 2016, this new film was released starring Ben Affleck (Bruce Wyne/Batman) and Henry Cavill (Clark Kent/Superman). The Man of Steel and Batman plunge into a territorial feud, but things get complicated when a dangerous new threat quickly emerges, putting humanity in check. Available on Google Play Movies, HBO MAx and Apple TV.

Batman: The LEGO Movie: the spin-off of “The LEGO Movie”, directed by Chris McKay, was released in 2017. The irreverent Batman, who also has something of a frustrated artist, will try to save Gotham City from a dangerous villain, the Joker. But he won’t be able to do it alone, and he will have to learn to work with his other allies. Available on HBO Max, Apple TV and Google Play.

