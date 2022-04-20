The bad drink of Paco Len on the set with Nicholas Cage

The dream of all actors, to succeed in Hollywood, never caught the attention of Paco Leon. And even so, the Andalusian interpreter has ended up sharing the screen with the iconic Nicolas Cage in an American production opening this week, an experience he has described as “interesting“, but that has not managed to seduce him at all.

“The truth is, no”León bluntly answers in an interview with Efe to the question of whether he is interested in promoting his career in Hollywood, now that he has set foot inside.

“Mainly for two things: because I have a lot of work in Spain, and because acting in English seems like an experience, but that’s where it stays. (…) was never my goal“, he explains from a room at Park Lane, one of the most luxurious hotels in New York, located a few meters from Central Park.

The 47-year-old Sevillian has participated with a short but key role in “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”something like “The Insufferable Weight of Huge Talent”, a light film, less than two hours long, that mixes comedy and action in equal parts, and that stars Nicolas Cage and the Chilean Pedro Pascal.

In it, Cage laughs at himself by sarcastically portraying himself as an elderly actor who has fallen into oblivion and is burdened with more and more debt, as well as a seriously damaged ego unable to shake the memory. of his years of success.

To try to reduce these debts, he agrees to go to Mallorca to the birthday party of a billionaire, a passionate follower of the actor who is willing to pay a significant amount of money by the mere presence of Nicolas Cage.

It is a project that came to Paco León unexpectedly, and that he initially rejected, knowing that it included conversations in English.

“No no, I don’t speak English, I can’t act in English”León said upon learning that they were requesting that he do a test for the film. But those responsible for the film, directed by Tom Gormican, insisted that it was a short dialogue.

Although at the time he was on the beach on vacation, León gave free rein to his imagination and recorded a small sample of his character: “I had the idea of eat fruit loopsthe cereal, and Tom, the director, thought that was a good idea to describe the character.”

One of the biggest challenges for the veteran actor was work in a foreign language and surrounded by an American production team, although the essence of his character, who is of Spanish nationality, allowed him to improvise.

“It was very hard. When you act in another language that you don’t know, you imitate a bit and work on it. But also with the freedom that it is a Spanish character who can have his way of speaking, his accent, and with that being understood I think it was enough“, he explained.

“Later on the shoot, it was complicated, because of course, on a shoot all in English, I missed a lot of things, and there is some very funny anecdote now, but at that time it was ‘earth swallow me’“, he added.

León confesses that, although he is not a mythomaniac, he is he felt more pressure in the scenes he had to shoot with Cage: “I had a great time with him, but at times images came to me and I said ‘holy shit, Sailor from ‘Wild at Heart’ is my favorite movie’, or a thousand movies that went through my head “.

The film will be released in the US on April 22, on April 28 in Mexico and on May 5 in Colombia and Argentina (there is no date for Spain), while it is not ruled out that it will reach the platforms at some point. of entertainment so that it can be seen globally.