The accessory that puts Selena Gómez and Ariana Grande in agreement that you already used in the 90s

The hair accessories they get along, and that’s something everyone agrees on. the catwalks, the influencersthe celebrities and until royals have fallen exhausted before the universe of hair accessorieswhich have positioned themselves as the trend of the moment.

And among all of them, there is one that has come back stronger than any. doDo you remember the tweezers in the form of clip What did your mother wear to go to school?? Well, now you will wear them to go out.

The clips have gone from being favorite accessory of mothers to become the must-have from the toilet of all millennial Y centennial that is worth Because they get along, and a lot. They have come down from the catwalks to sneak into the street style from all over the planet, and it is that you look where you look: there they are. And how could it be otherwise, celebrities They were the first to fall.

Selena Gomez (29 years old) and Ariana Grande (28) have become champions of this movement, which aims to return the crown to the clips of hair. If we have seen Tamara Falco (40) bet on the ties ya Kendall (26) because of the hair clips, Selena and Ariana have it clear: the clips they are going strong. In present. Now.

with a certain aesthetic naive and reminiscent of childhood, these types of hairpins come back straight from the 90s to conquer in its path both the celebrities like the rest of mortals.

The clips have become essential this season, filling with personality pigtails, bows and all kinds of collectedaffirming its hegemony with the perfect partner in crime of the trendy hairstyles of 2022.

These four ‘clips’ from Primor can be yours for 1.99 and 3.99 euros.



Ordinary mortals can also copy the style of Selena and Ariana with some clips for sale in Primor that would drive these two artists crazy. The best? They cost less than 2 euros.

signs them You Are The Princessthe Spanish brand that has set out to democratize real beauty through what well, pretty and cheap. Thanks to its extensive catalog of products, the brand offers accessories and hair products through its collection O My Hair!.

It is a selection of hair clips available in different shapes and finishes that are the perfect ally to join the celebrity trend without breaking the bank. Going to the latest had never cost so little.

With jewel stones, rhinestones, tortoiseshell and in different silhouettes. This spring the hairpins and barrettes are still going strong. The selection of You Are The Princess It includes from simple styles with the colors of this season to special shapes for the most daring, most of them are perfect both for the day and for a special occasion. And you,you join the trend?

