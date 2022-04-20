The 3 most memorable phrases of Will Smith in his movies

In addition to his talent as an actor, Will Smith is famous for having left many phrases in movies for posterity. On this occasion, we share 3 of the best and we tell you everything there is to know about it. Can you imagine what it is? To continue; the details.

Will Smith: 3 of his best quotes in movies

“Do you know what the difference is between you and me? That I have the black”.

It is true that, by 1997, Will Smith he was already a publicly recognized character with a certain track record, especially thanks to his work in The prince of rap in Bel-Air and in Two rogue policemen. However, his participation in the first installment of men in black It would mark a before and after for him, because his fame and importance would expand in a surprising way.

Total, Will Smith worked on three installments of this saga, always on a par with Tommy Lee Jones, his faithful and unmistakable adventure companion. In each of these films, both characters give endless memorable phrasesbut it is precisely in the first where one of the best is presented.

Related news

After putting “the last suit you’ll ever wear”, he has already become Agent J he looks at K and tells him, with elegance and a lot of charisma, that black suits him much better.

“Don’t let anyone say that you are incapable of doing something, not even me.”

In 2006, Smith would give life to another of the most iconic characters of his career: Chris Gardnera man who must face the problems that life presents him with and who, no matter how difficult they may be, intends not to give up.

Inspired by a true story, Looking for happiness has several curiosities, one of which is that the actor who plays Smith’s son in the film is also his son in real life (is about Jaden Smith).

Both star in several emotional scenes, and it is in one of these where Smith Sr. drops one of the most memorable phrases of his career, in addition to the one already mentioned. In an unforgettable speech, he tells his son that you should never give up on your dreams and also that “people who fail to achieve their dreams often tell others that they will not fulfill theirs either.”

“You will leave with your head held high. You are a champion and the whole world will know it.”

Finally, it is almost impossible not to mention king richardthe recent success of the 53-year-old American, which earned him the Oscar Award for Best Actor and also gave him one of the most controversial nights of his life.

in the skin of Richard Williamsthe famous father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, Smith pronounces several phrases that refer to the difficulties of life and the willpower that is needed to face them. In addition to the one already mentioned, there is another one that Will’s character tells his daughters: “The most dangerous creature in the world is a woman who knows how to think. There’s nothing she can’t do”.

After reading all this, what do you think about these memorable phrases from Will Smith in movies?

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!