Thalía, Juanpa Zurita and Danna Paola invest in this startup of ‘influencers’ founded by four women

Alessandra Angelini did not understand why one morning in a control center in CNNwhere she was a producer years ago, it was easier to contact former Mexican President Vicente Fox than a influencer of social networks that at that time was news.

“The influencers they grow organically with their content, they have a lot of followers and therefore they receive a lot of messages”, comments Angelini. “Then I set up an e-commerce store and the issue of contacting influencers”.

When she noticed that in many cases the creators of content on social networks are inaccessible to those who want to work on projects together, she asked her friend Feli Oliveira, an actress with millions of followers, how she could contact the figures on digital platforms. but there was no single answer.

“There are many ways to contact them because there is no specific process,” says Fefi. “Every influencer he builds his way, there are many influencerIt’s that they have millions of followers and have no idea how to contact a brand”.

Amid Zoom calls, during the pandemic quarantines, Alessandra Angelini, Valeria Angelini, Paula Coleman and Fefi Oliveira, four Venezuelan friends residing in the city of Miami (United States), decided that they were going to create a platform together in which brands could easily contact influenceryes and vice versa.

The result is Influur, a mobile application that has received 5 million dollars (mdd) in a seed investment round that was led by the venture capital fund Point72 Ventures, adding as investors the multi-award winning actress Sofía Vergara, the manager talent show Luis Balaguer, music industry entrepreneur Tommy Mottola, singer Thalía, producer Lex Borrero and the firms Magma Partners, H20 Capital, LatinWe and Loud and Live.

“We are operating both in the United States and in Latin America, with teams of engineers and data scientists,” explains Influur CEO Alessandra Angelini. “We built a solution from the perspective of the influencers, to make it the first platform on which influencers feel that they belong to a professional space”.

In the application, content creators put together a professional profile and can apply for vacancies published by brands. Among the investors are also influencers that shake social networks like Juanpa Zurita, Evaluna Montaner, Danna Paola, Calle y Poché and Mario Ruiz.

“Just as you can use Linkedin or Indeed, we said why not make a recruitment platform for the creative industry where influencers have their professional portfolio”, adds CPO Valeria Angelini.

The goal is to simplify the process of marketing influencerIt’s a way that is simple and digital, concentrating prospecting, trading and payment in one place. EMarketer, an analytics firm, estimates that 75% of advertisers in the United States will invest in influencers during 2022, compared to 65% in 2020.

“Influur is shaking up the creative industry. Now all the influencers and artists have a tool where the opportunities for growth are endless”, said Thalía. “It is proud to see a platform led by four Latina women who are showing the world that this is only the beginning of female leadership.”

For her part, Sofía Vergara affirmed that this “is a wonderful example of the power of young, intelligent and enterprising Latin women, working together and supporting each other in the technology and marketing industry of influencers to build something amazing. I couldn’t be more proud of the opportunities that the Influur platform is offering.”

Fefi Oliveira assures that her new position as Chief Influencer Officer consists of detecting trends and providing ideas on which is the best product for influenceryes “We want to connect the influencerIt’s right with the right campaigns,” he notes.

In turn, COO Paula Coleman explained that they currently have a team of 37 people who work in multiple countries with a hybrid scheme with product, campaign, sales, operations and technology departments.

Until now, Influur has been operating in a test version, in which companies such as Hard Rock Café, Paramount Latin America, Boxy Charm and Warner Music Latina have activated campaigns. There are more than 40,000 influencers pre-registered to be part of the application, which will initially be available in Mexico, the United States, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Panama, Peru, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela.

