Tesla autopilot triggers alarm in the US after disasters and deaths

Tesla cars being unloaded at the Fremont plant in California, United States. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

(Bloomberg) — Derrick Monet and his wife, Jenna, were driving down an Indiana interstate highway in 2019 when their Tesla Model 3 sedan, running on autopilot, crashed into a parked fire engine. Derrick, then 25, suffered fractures to his spine, neck, shoulders, ribs and legs. Jenna, 23, died at the hospital.

The incident was one of a dozen in the last four years in which Teslas using this driver-assist system collided with first-responder vehicles, leading to doubts about the security of technology that the world’s most valuable car company considers one of its crown jewels.

Now, US regulators apply a higher level of scrutiny to autopilot. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which has the authority to force recalls, opened two formal defect investigations that could ultimately lead to Tesla having to adapt cars and restrict the use of autopilot in situations where it is not yet safe.

An autopilot crackdown could tarnish Tesla’s reputation among consumers and scaring away investors whose belief in the company’s good faith helped make Tesla CEO Elon Musk the richest person in the world. It could affect confidence in technology that other auto and software companies are spending billions to develop in hopes of reversing a worrying trend of rising US traffic deaths.

It could also intensify longstanding tensions between Washington and Tesla. The iconoclastic Musk has already derided the NHTSA as “killjoy police” and bristled at President Joe Biden’s unwillingness to praise the pioneering company. He is not shy about criticizing lawmakers and regulators on Twitter, the social media platform he has offered to buy for $43 billion.

Tesla, which publishes its results later this week, has recently had an aura of invincibility. As larger rivals have been hit by global chip shortages and other disruptions brought on by the pandemic, the electric carmaker has managed to ramp up production substantially. A modestly funded and slow-running government agency is one of the few obstacles that threatens to throw them off course.

Musk and Tesla did not respond to requests for comment. “Making our vehicles safer is central to our company culture and how we innovate with new technologies,” Rohan Patel, senior director of public policy and business development for Tesla, wrote in a March letter to lawmakers. .

An NHTSA crackdown would come after repeated calls by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the independent crash investigation agency, to tighten oversight of automated vehicles. The NTSB, which does not have the power to force automakers to follow its recommendations, has suggested that Tesla adopt the automated driving system safety measures that General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. have adopted for their systems. Tesla has not responded to the NTSB’s guidance and instead continued with its riskier approach.

“Basically, we have the old west on our roads right now”Jennifer Homendy, chairwoman of the NTSB, said in an interview. She describes Tesla’s rollout of marketed features like autopilot and full self-driving as artificial intelligence experiments using untrained operators. “It is a disaster that will happen at any moment.”

