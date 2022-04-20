Tano Ortiz, the ‘reliever’ with the best effectiveness in Liga MX

The Eagles They resumed the flight after the arrival of Fernando Ortiz, who was appointed caretaker coach after the dismissal of Santiago Solari.

The Tano He has directed six games, adding 13 points out of a possible 18, for which he has an effectiveness of 72.22%.

The Little Indian He directed 43 games, added 77 points out of a possible 129, for which he left with an average of 59.69%.

The outlook was bleak for Ortiz, well the America I was in last place in the standings; however, he managed to take it to eighth place.

In his debut he lost to Monterey, then tied against Chivas and in his last commitments he beat Toluca, Necaxa, FC Juarez and Tijuana.

Victor Manuel Vucetich arrived at Monterey as a replacement for Xavier Aguirre. The king midas He has added 16 points out of a possible 24, which gives an effectiveness of 66.67%.

In total, eight teams have changed coaches in the Closure 2022, although for this work only the seven relievers who have directed three or more games were taken into account.

Santos Laguna fired Peter Caixinha and gave him the opportunity Eduardo Fentanes (58.33%). Athletic Saint Louis cut to Marcelo Mendez and hired Andre Soares (46.67%).

The directive of Queretaro I wasn’t happy with the results. Leonardo Ramos and contacted Hernan Cristante (41.67%)

Necaxa thanked Pablo Guede and signed Jaime Lozano (40.74%). Mazatlan FC switched to Benat San Jose for gabriel knight (33.33%).

Chivas did not intend to change coach, but the fans put pressure on Amaury Vergara Y Ricardo Pelaez after the defeat against Monterey and they fired Marcelo Michel Leano. Richard Chain took his place and debuted with victory against Blue Cross.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: CHIVAS: THEY BEAT XOLOS AND LEAD TRIUMPHS FOR THE FIRST TIME IN A YEAR