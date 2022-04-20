Sylvester Stallone Says Not Meeting This Movie Icon Is ‘One Of The Biggest Regrets Of My Life’

Hollywood heavyweight Sylvester Stallone maintains his A-lister status thanks to his impressive list of on-screen credits. One of the few celebrities to be nominated for both a screenplay and a leading actor at the Academy Awards in the same year for RockyStallone revealed that he received a note from an acting legend in 1977 and deeply regrets that he didn’t have time to meet the superstar in person.

Sylvester Stallone | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The ‘Rambo’ star reflects on his youth

Speaking with Esquire in 2021, Stallone looked back on his storied career, admitting that the roles came easy to him after he rose to fame with Rocky. The Oscar nominee didn’t have to worry about getting a job at the time, so he wasn’t worried about his acting skills.

“In the ’80s I felt like I was going to live forever,” Stallone said. “That’s why I didn’t pay much attention. I would have movies lined up for the next two years. They would call them ‘slots’. The most important thing at the time was to make sure the slots were filled.”

Now 75 years old with a plethora of movies to his name, Stallone appreciates his work in the industry more.

“I didn’t really focus on my craft at that age as much as I thought I did,” he said. Rambo explained the star. “I’ve learned that about myself over time. When you get older, you get better. You get some wisdom. You can physically slow down here and there a little bit, but you add seriousness. …I’m better now than ever, if you look at it closely. I’m more relaxed, and I understand how it works. I don’t waste my opportunities.”

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/8tab8fK2_3w?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Sylvester Stallone Loved Working With Dolly Parton On ‘Rhinestone,’ But The Movie ‘Smashed My Inner Cornmeter In Smithereens’

Charlie Chaplin approached Sylvester Stallone

Although Stallone was nominated for two Oscars in 1977 for RockyHe left empty handed. Still what suicide squad The most remembered of the awards that year was a note from a silent film idol.

“There’s a piece of paper on my wall that says something like ‘Dear Mr. Stallone, I want to congratulate you on your Academy Award nominations for Rocky. Signed, Charlie Chaplin,'” Stallone shared. “It was 1977, and at the time only two other people had been nominated for both Best Screenplay and Best Actor: Orson Welles for Citizen Kaneand Charlie Chaplin for the great dictator.”

Stallone revealed that he didn’t make meeting the groundbreaking actor a priority and regrets his inaction to this day.

“I never met Charlie Chaplin” the Expendables commented the star. “I was really stupid at the time. I was young, thinking, ‘there will be time for that later’. But six months later, he was dead. It is one of my biggest regrets in life, not having taken advantage of that moment.

Sylvester Stallone saw similarities between ‘the Tramp’ and ‘Rocky’

Stallone aware about admiration for Chaplin and compared the silent film star’s characteristic character to his own iconic role.

“This is an artist I would have loved to have met,” Stallone captioned a photo of himself sitting next to a Chaplin statue in 2021. “I always thought Charlie Chaplin’s ‘little tramp’ always reminded me a little of Rocky… (perhaps it was the Hat?)”

This is an artist I would have loved to have met. I always thought that Charlie Chaplins’ “little Tramp” always reminded me a bit of Rocky… (maybe it was the Hat?) https://t.co/eJ1Hfub0jj — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) July 26, 2021

Stallone agreed with Oscar Wilde’s famous adage about getting wiser with age.

“When you’re in your 30s and 40s, you think you know everything,” he told Esquire. You know nothing. You walk onto a set and there’s a guy with a 50-year career, and it makes you realize how little you really know about what you’re doing.”

RELATED: Why Sylvester Stallone Publicly Called Bruce Willis ‘Greedy’ and ‘Lazy’