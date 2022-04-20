Steven Spielberg Says Shows Like The Squid Game Have Changed The Industry For The Better

Director Steven Spielberg has explained why series like The Squid Game have changed the film and television industry for the better.

Although the cinema continues to have a great impact on the industry, for some time now the T.V. series those that are taking the lead, being one of the products most consumed by viewers.

We have a good example of this in productions such as The Squid Game, an original South Korean Netflix series whose premise, although it draws on many of the topics of the Battle Royale genre, also left some other surprises for the most assiduous fans of the genre. leaving a very enjoyable and entertaining series to watch.

If you often watch series when traveling or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for entertainment consumption. See list

that and word of mouth made The Squid Game the most watched series in Netflix historybecoming a mass phenomenon that the platform plans to take advantage of with the production of new seasons of The Squid Game.

This type of phenomenon has not gone unnoticed among great figures in the industry such as the filmmaker steven spielbergwho has pointed out that series like The Squid Game are helping to improve film and television.

Speaking on a panel at the Producers Guild Awards (via Deadline), Spielberg celebrated the success of the Netflix series The Squid Game alongside its CEO, Ted Sarandos, who was sitting in the audience.

“The squid game arrives and completely changes mathematics for all of us. Thanks, Ted,” the filmmaker commented. “A long time ago, it was national stars that brought audiences to the movies. Today it’s interesting, unknown people can star in entire miniseries, they can be in movies.”

“What’s interesting is that you can also mix and match them,” added Todd Black, who produced the Nicole Kidman-Javier Bardem biopic Being The Ricardos. “It’s really wonderful to be able to say, ‘Okay, I’m going to have a star in a smaller role. I’m going to have a stranger in the lead role.'”

“Now, you can go to the streaming service or the studio and say, ‘Okay, well, I’m going to get the name to play for three days in this role, but I’m going to go with a total unknown,'” Black added. “Nine times out of ten, if the script is good enough and the budget is small enough, you can pull it off.”

“They need an anchor,” Spielberg agreed. “If there is an anchor they are familiar with, you can surround them with less familiar faces.“.

Which character from The Squid Game are you? Find out with this quiz!

Released in September 2021, The Squid Game tells the story of Seong Gi-hunan outcast who lives poorly with his mother and whose debts do not stop growing, owing a lot of money to dangerous guys.

Everything changes when a man invites him to win money with a game, then offers him an invitation to join a much larger (and also more dangerous) game.

A) Yes, Seong Gi-hun Teams Up With 455 Other Contestants To Beat Various Kid Games And Win A Huge Prize Of Billions Of Won. However, everyone who loses will be eliminated with a bullet.

Season 2 of The Squid Game will soon arrive on the Netflix catalog. Meanwhile, here we collect all the most watched series in Netflix history.