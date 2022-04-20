Steven Spielberg says goodbye to the musical after West Side Story

the remake of West Side Story at the hands of Spielberg did not have a memorable stint at the box office around the worlddespite the fact that its cinematographic quality is more than evident and is yet another demonstration that the filmmaker responsible for jurassic-park he can start directing whatever he wants, because he moves through celluloid like a fish in water. The director’s debut with the Broadway show has once again sneaked him into the Oscar nominations, but it seems that It will be the last time you start filming a musical.

Farewell, but in style

Having presence in until 7 different categories (Best Supporting Actress, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design and Best Direction, West Side Story it will become that rare bird within Spielberg’s filmography, because as we said, it will be the first and last musical that we will see signed by the author who has swept the audiovisual industry with works such as Schindler’s List.

“ “The worst day of filming West Side Story was the last, because I knew I would not direct another musical,” they collect from The Hollywood Reporter.

But luckily, Spielberg is part of that cast of filmmakers made up of Ridley Scott, Clint Eastwood, Woody Allen, Martin Scorsese and others that, even though he has been carrying things behind him for a few years, he still sits in the director’s chair to do what he knows best: direct movies. Spielberg’s next stop will be The Fabelmanswhich should be released this same 2022 if all goes well.

In 2023, for now, it’s confirmed The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara. It is possible that over time your project agenda is expanding and the filmmaker is going to offer more feature films and even series, a field (the latter) in which we have barely seen him, something strange considering the great tide of followers that this area is moving.