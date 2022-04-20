Steven Spielberg mismeasured his words when congratulating The Squid Game and ends up receiving criticism from Twitter

The director called the cast members of Netflix’s Korean hit “unknown,” despite having stars like Lee Jung-jae.

In the world of social media, it doesn’t matter if you’re a director with movies like ET the Alien, Indiana Jones or Shark in your filmography. It doesn’t matter how many Oscars you have in your window. And it doesn’t matter if you want to praise something. If your choice of words is unfortunate, the weight of the networks will fall on you.

We have a good example this week with steven spielberga director who has absolutely nothing to prove to anyone today.

A few days ago, Spielberg congratulated The Squid Game on its success. The K-Drama created by Hwang Dong-hyuk It has become a global phenomenon, and the most watched series in Netflix history.

The director praised the success of the Netflix series and highlighted the merit of making a series with “unknown actors” succeed in that way. And friends, the Internet only needs a spark to burn.

By labeling “unknown” Lee Jung-jae, who enjoys great fame in South Korea and some international projectionSpielberg gave the masses the ammunition they needed.

The networks have not been slow to react to the statements of the director of West Side Story. Comments like “another american who thinks they are the center of the worldThey have been seen on Twitter.

Others opt for the old and always useful sarcasm: “Who do you say this Steven is?Others directly point to the popularity of Lee Jung-jae, as we have highlighted above.

In addition to The Squid Game, the actor has films like Along with the Gods: the two worlds, assassins either The maidbetween his appearances in film and television.

Of course, there are those who understand that Spielberg’s choice of words was ill-advised, but there was no malice in his remarks.

Do you consider that Steven Spielberg’s statements were arrogant? Did he slip up by labeling the entire cast of The Squid Game as “unknown”?

What is clear is that, it doesn’t matter if your intention is to praise something, if you make a mistake, sticks will fall on you as if you were a piñata.