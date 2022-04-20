Stars who refused to get naked on screen: Megan Fox, Julia Roberts and Hilary Duff

ads

Sex scenes are common in many movies and TV shows, but there are some stars who refuse to get naked for the camera.

There are some starters who add a clause in their contract that stipulates that they don’t have to go stiff in scenes.

Some insist they can’t remove their gear for personal reasons, others say they don’t feel safe putting their bodies on display because they don’t want their kids to see them in buckskin.

Daily Star Online takes a look at some of the stars who have ruled out removing their camera gear.

Megan Fox fears stripping down could affect her young children Noah, Bodhi and Journey

Megan Fox is considered a sex symbol and has a legion of fans, but she refuses to take off her clothes for the camera, fearing it will affect her young children Noah, Bodhi and Journey.

She told The Mirror: “There are some good projects that I’ve read about that are with talented people, talented directors, but the things that the women are supposed to do on film are things that I can’t let my kids know about or see.

“I was offered a project that will come out on HBO that focuses on the life of a prostitute and has very graphic sex scenes, things that you would see in a pornographic movie, and those are things that degrade the woman who plays the character. .» nk

Hilary Duff Hilary showed off her breasts in a new episode of the TV show Younger in 2017 (Picture: Getty Images for Disney)

Disney Channel star Hillary Duff insists she won’t take roles in films that require nudity to further her film career. She says,

She told The Telegraph in 2006: “If I make a movie, I want to be myself. I don’t want to take my shirt off or anything. In the United States, it seems that the trend is to turn 18 or 19 and then take your head off.” take my shirt off and do something crazy, and I don’t know what comes after that.”

While she may never have taken it all off on screen, Hilary showed off her boobs in a new episode of the TV show Younger in 2017.

The actress, who played Kelsey Peters on the comedy-drama, slept with a stranger on the scene and one of her assets slipped out of her blouse.

Sarah Michelle Geller Sarah has appeared in a number of gripping films, including 1999’s Cruel Intentions (Image: FilmMagic)

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress appeared in many raunchy scenes during the series that ran in the late ’90s and early 2000s, but she never showed everything.

And she’s also appeared in several hot movies, including 1999’s Cruel Intentions, where she’s kept her modesty protected.

The actress has reportedly been offered large sums of cash for roles, but has turned them down because she has to get naked.

A rep for the actress told Page6, “Sarah doesn’t do nudity, period. She has never been her thing ».

But Michelle Gellar has never directly addressed her non-nudity stance to explain why she wants to keep her clothes on camera.

Sarah Jessica Parker Sarah insists she will never take off her gear for a role (Picture: Getty Images)

Despite being the star of Sex and the City, which often depicts the sexual encounters of friends living in New York, Sarah has always kept herself dressed on camera.

Sarah, who is the only “Sex and The City” actress not to appear nude, insists she will never remove her gear for a role.

She told The Hollywood Reporter that she has a no nudity clause on all of her contacts.

Sarah said, “I have no judgment on anyone who chooses to do it,” she told THR. “I think it’s fantastic that people feel comfortable doing it. It’s not some kind of principled, religious or ideological position on my part.”

Julia Roberts The original script for the movie Duplicity included a raunchy sex scene, until Roberts insisted it be toned down (Picture: Getty Images)

Pretty Woman actress Julia Roberts is adamant she will never do a nude scene and has criticized stars who choose to take their clothes off on screen, particularly those with children.

In 2012, the actress told the Daily Mail: “You know it’s not really what I do, so if you’re going to ask me to do it, you should expect it to tone down. You know, as a mother of three, I feel like that.”

The original script for the film Duplicity included a raunchy sex scene, until Roberts insisted it be toned down.

