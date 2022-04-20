‘Skullbuster and Skeleton Boy’ by Jeff Lemire and Tonci Zonjic (Astiberri) | Criticism and Opinion

The fascinating, wacky, wonderful, and generally predictable world of superheroes. For many, especially the childish world of superheroes. At least it was in June 1938, when Superman burst onto the world with both storytelling naivety and sales force.

Skullcracker and Skeleton Boy Authors Jeff Lemire and Tonci Zonjic Editorial Astiberri pages 168 Price 19 euros

Without stopping for more than a moment in history, today, thanks to the success of the films starring Scarlett Johansson, Gal Gadot, Robert Downey Jr. or Chris Evans among others, a good part of the public knows that as a result of the success of the superman born in the planet Krypton, the phenomenon of beings endowed with unheard of powers grew exponentially until two publishers took over their universes: Marvel and DC. Be careful, not only did they encompass hundreds of characters (many hundreds, that’s not an exaggeration), but, little by little, they established the rules of their behavior. Time passed, that which as it passes ceases to be a friend to become a loss, and other editorial initiatives tried to renew, to give a breath of air to this modern genre of adventures. Initiatives like Dark Horse, Vertigo, Image… And, to a certain degree, not small, Jeff Lemire, which is equivalent to saying ‘Black Hammer’. Jeff Lemire (March 21, 1976, Essex County, Ontario, Canada), represents a very special case in today’s extremely complex and convulsive scenario. He is the man that nobody questions, that nobody criticizes. From his, precisely, ‘Essex County’ trilogy, passing through ‘Sweet Tooth’, his work in ‘Hawkeye’, the ‘X-Men’, ‘Moon Knight’, ‘Animal Man’, ‘Green Arrow’ until his ‘Descender’, ‘Ascender’ and ‘Gideon Falls’ from Image, everything has always been applause. The most enthusiastic, precisely, for ‘Black Hammer’. Lemire created it in 2007, but due to a series of circumstances related to the exclusivity contract he has with DC, he must wait until 2014 for such a project to see the light with Dean Ormston’s pencils since, although he always wanted to be the cartoonist, the volume of work he handles does not allow it. Lemire’s ambition is the same as that of other artists; create a new universe, one so compact, different and with possibilities of expansion that, at the same time, it radically differs from the two publishing monsters. And so, after many titles, now comes ‘Skullbuster and Skeleton Boy’, a miniseries collected in a single volume that returns to Spiral City to tell us an old story. A boy witnesses the murder of his parents and is saved and picked up by a dark character. Evidently, Lemire cannot (nor does he try) to hide that he is rewriting Batman from a darker perspective, not at all brighter. He does want to say that things, even those of superheroes, or not so heroes, are not black or white. And that the endings do not have to be predictable. Now: that they are not, does it make them more credible?