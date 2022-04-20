Shawn Mendes wrote a poignant message about the fear of showing himself as he really is

“I like to think that perhaps by saying this some people might recognize each other”

The fear of what others think of us it is something that unites everyone, even a superstar like Shawn Mendes.

The 23-year-old singer wrote and published on his social networks a letter to the fansspeaking precisely of this theme connected to the difficulty of showing oneself as it really is and of wearing a mask.

He described the ups and downs of confronting external judgment and opened with such touching candor and sincerity that it is impossible not to recognize yourself in his words.

Here you are the complete translated text in Italian:

Sometimes I ask myself what I should do with my life and what I always hear is “tell the truth, be the truth”. However, I feel that this is a difficult thing to do.

I’m afraid that if people knew and saw the truth they might think less than me. That they might get bored of me.

So in those moments when I’m feeling down, I’m either putting on a show or hiding.

The truth, in the current form of a 23-year-old who constantly feels like he’s flying or drowning. Maybe it just means I’m 20, I don’t know, or maybe it’s just me.

The truth is I really want to show myself to the world as my 100% true honest and unique myself and not give a damn what other people think, sometimes I do !! Sometimes I don’t care what people think and I feel free. But most of the time it is difficult.

This is the truth.

The truth is, even with so much success, I still struggle to feel that I’m not failing.

I’m super focused on what I don’t have, forgetting to see everything I do.

The truth is I’m overwhelmed and over-stimulated lol.

The truth is ALSO that I’m fine.

I’m just trying to tell and be the truth.

I like to think that perhaps by saying this some people might recognize each other.







We feel less alone and more courageous in the face of our fears when we remember that, as human beings, we share the same fears and the same difficulties.

The desire expressed by Shawn Mendes in the final sentence has in fact already come true, because so many fans around the world have appreciated his honesty and have seen each other in his words.

