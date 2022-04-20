Shawn Mendes: ‘I just want to tell the truth and be honest’

Shawn Mendes, in the middle of the night between 19 and 20 April 2022, has published up Twitter a letter written in the notes of his cell phone. A long vent where the singer opens up and makes some reflections on his life.

In the tweet, has confessed of wanting to be the most real And honest as possible, and to want to exhibit to the world for what it is really, trying as much as possible of not care of the judgement from the people:

“Sometimes I wonder what I should do with my life and what I answer is ‘tell the truth, be honest’, but I feel it’s hard to do. I fear that if people knew and saw the truth they might think worse things than me. They might even get bored of me. So in those moments when I feel down I either start singing or I hide. The truth is, I’m a 23-year-old who constantly feels like he’s flying or drowning. Maybe that’s just what it means to be a 20-year-old, or maybe it’s just me. “

A letter extremely sincere that of Shawn Mendes explaining that he really wants to show for what he is “Unique and honest, 100% myself”. The star would also like to success to give less weight to the thought of the other, even admitting that he succeeds every now and then, and when he does he feels more free. But too often:

“But most of the time it’s a struggle, that’s the truth. The truth is that even with the success I have achieved I still struggle to feel like I am not failing. I’m hyper focused on what I don’t have, forgetting to see everything I do and get. But the truth is, I’m fine anyway. I’m just trying to tell the truth and be honest ”.

Needless to say there reaction of the fan it was immediate and there are many worry for Mendes: there are those who thought it was depressed, who who was doing some sort of coming out. But the singer stepped in for reassure everyone:

“Don’t worry, I’m fine. I just want to communicate with you guys in an honest way. And I think, man, if I feel like this, despite all the luck I have, who knows how many guys feel like me. So I don’t want you to feel alone ”.

im honestly so okay! i just wanna communicate with you guys in a real honest way. so i just typed i big old note out for you lol – Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) April 20, 2022