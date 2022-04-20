shares fall more than 20% after loss of subscribers – El Financiero

Netflix shares plummeted after market close (after hours) after the publication of the report in which the giant of the streaming He reported that it lost 200 thousand subscribers in the first quarter.

Netflix shares record a drop of 25.63 percent to be listed at $259.25 per share, its biggest drop in 10 years.

“To put context, the subscriber exit scenario in this period was 200 thousand, however, the very negative reaction in the premarket is that the station expects the departure of 2 million users in the next report (Russia/Ukraine war aspect influences)an aspect that would result in one of the most important drops in terms of subscribers”, said Monex analysts.

Kannan Venkateshwar, an analyst at Barclays, considered that an important factor in addition to the loss of subscribers in Russia was the little offer of programming for subscribers, although he pointed out that the recovery is slow despite the new programs that will be released in the second quarter.

“Netflix had a relatively weak slate of new programming in the first quarter. To rivals, including HBO Max and Peacock they did much better. Things could change in the second quarter with new episodes of Ozarks, stranger things Y Peaky Blindersbut for Netflix, this quarter still looks slow,” he added.