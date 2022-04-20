Shaquille O’Neal’s unexpected take on Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock: “Don’t let people…”

HIt’s been a few weeks since one of the most relevant social events of recent times took place. The slap that I endorse Will Smith to Chris Rock during the award ceremony Oscar awards keep talking. The comedian made fun of Smith’s wife’s alopecia and he responded by getting on stage and assaulting the former to conclude with a “don’t put my wife’s name in your jo… mouth“, something that quickly became viral and was commented on all over the world.

Shaquille O’Neal joins the comments

The last to comment on such a grotesque situation (which many described as prepared and later it was learned that it had been a natural reaction to what `The Fresh Prince of Bel Air? considered an offense) has been the former NBA champion and today a sports commentator Shaquille O’Neal, a character who has never been an example of political correctness and whose confrontations, both on and off the field, have been very notorious.

In fact, the former Lakerswhen asked about the fact between Smith and Rockwanted to give a personal example about one of the most commented events in his sports career: “I will never say that I was wrong for throwing that punch at Brad Miller. You’ll never hear me say it. It happened, we move on”, were the words of the pvot in reference to the aggression that happened in 2002when being a player of Los Angeles Lakers hit the player Chicago Bulls.

Today’s NBA commentator gave a personal example to explain what happened between the two actors at the Oscars ceremony to conclude with his particular vision. “If you ask 10 men, four of them will say: ‘I would do the same for my wife. I’m not worried about the consequences. That man disrespected my wife. I have to do what I have to do.’ Two other dirn’Oh, I don’t know and the other four will say ‘That was wrong, you shouldn’t have done it,'” he added. Shaquille on his podcast ‘The Big Accountability’.

Shaquille O’Neal also assaulted a player in the NBA

‘Big Shaq’ He was sanctioned with a three-match suspension and a financial fine of 15,000 euros for the punch on the pitch, something that never worried him or caused him a loss neither sporting nor, of course, economic. In addition, the former player also wanted to give the actor some advice: “Don’t let people make statements for you.”