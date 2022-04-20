Shaquille O’Neal’s shocking response to Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock

Weeks go by and The reactions to the grotesque episode of the Oscars continue to happen in which Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock after he made a joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkettwho suffers from alopecia. One of the last to speak out was Shaquille O’Nealwhich never leaves anyone indifferent.

Till the date there has been everything. There are those who have tried to excuse Will Smith or at least have tried to understand him and extol his figure, but most have harshly charged the actor for his behavior that is certainly unacceptable on such a solemn stage and in the eyes of everyone. world.

But Shaq, who is not exactly characterized by his political correctness, wanted to settle the debate about whether the act itself was wrong by setting himself as an example. “I’m never going to say I was wrong for throwing that punch at Brad Miller.. You’re never gonna hear me say it. It happened, we moved on, ”O’Neal assured in reference to when he hit the Chicago Bulls player in 2002 during his time with the Lakers.

On that occasion, the NBA punished the former player With a three-game suspension and a financial fine of $ 15,000, but Shaq does not seem to regret that and does not think that Will Smith should do the same for his slap to Chris Rock.

“If you ask 10 men, four of them will say: ‘I would do the same for my wife. I’m not worried about the consequences. That man disrespected my wife. I have to do what I have to do.’ Another two will say ‘Oh, I don’t know’ and the other four will say ‘That was wrong, you shouldn’t have done it,’” Shaquille added on her podcast ‘The Big Accountability’.

Shaq’s advice to Will Smith

Additionally, O’Neal also offered Will Smith some advice. “Don’t let people make statements for you”, ditched one of the most dominant centers in NBA history. And it is that, after what happened, Will Smith has chosen exclusively to apologize while everyone thinks, including his wife, that he did not exactly support him. “He exaggerated his reaction, I don’t need my husband to defend me,” said Jada Pinkett.

In any case, Smith must continue to deal with public ridicule and punishment from the Academy, as he begins to suffer the effects of cancel culture and Chris Rock increases his cache and fattens his bank account.