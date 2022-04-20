Shaquille O’Neal’s advice to Will Smith: “Don’t let your wife speak for you”

During the delivery of the Oscar Awards, held on March 27, 2022, there was a clash between the actors Will Smith and Chris Rock. The winner for ‘Best Actor’ slapped the comedian in the middle of the broadcasta situation that caused him several sanctions by the academy and criticism in all areas for his violent reaction.

Many stars have expressed their opinion about Smith’s aggression, and one of the best players in NBA history could not be left behind. We talk about Shaquille O’Neal, who also ventured just a few years ago into the entertainment world by appearing in some movies. Through his podcast, O’Neal sent a message to the actor.

“Never allow your wife or anyone else to speak on your behalf.” was the advice released by the former Lakers player, referring to Will’s action, but also to that of Jada Pinkett Smith, who was very critical of the actor who appeared in films like ‘Hitch’, ‘Men in Black’, among many others.

In 2002, O’Neal experienced a similar situation on the NBA courts. The Los Angeles center was ejected after punching Brad Miller in the back. Regarding that incident, he pointed out that “i will never say i was wrong to punch brad millerYou will never hear me say that. It happened and we moved on, that’s how it should be.”

Jada Pinkett Smith failed the slap

Even though Will Smith slapped Chris Rock over a joke about his wife’s condition. However, sources close to Jada pointed out that “It was in the heat of the moment and he was the one who exaggerated everything. He knows it, she knows it. They agree that he overreacted”.

The same source pointed out that “She is not one of those women who needs protection. He didn’t have to do what he did, she didn’t need protection.. She is not a wallflower. She is a strong, opinionated woman and can fight her own battles.”