Shaquille O’Neal opens up about Will Smith’s slap: “Don’t let people make statements for you” | Film and Television

In the absence of a few days until the most controversial moment of the 2022 Oscar Awards is a month old, Shaquille O’Neal has spoken about it. The former NBA player thus joins the numerous list of celebrities who have given their opinion on Will Smith and what could be considered the darkest act of his career, which even tarnished the victory of his first Academy Award minutes later.

the joke of Chris Rock about the resemblance Jada Pinkett Smith Lieutenant O’Neil – a character from the 1997 film of the same name, played by Demi Moore and shaved for characterization- made the mythical actor of The prince of Bel Air got up from his seat to give him a good slap. Although the presenter tried to continue as if nothing had happened, the whole world had already seen it.

For this reason, the athlete has not hesitated to dedicate a few moments to the event in his program, The Big Podcast of Shaq. It should be noted that the American is no stranger to these controversies, Well, he starred in a very similar one twenty years ago during a basketball game.

It was 2002, and when Shaq was part of the Los Angeles Lakers team, he hit Brad Miller, Chicago Bulls player. The punishment on that occasion moved away from the ten-year Academy ban on Smith, as he was suspended for three games and fined $15,000.

Thus, he was most sincere with this episode of his life: “I’m never going to say I was wrong for punching Brad Miller. You’re never going to hear me say it, it happened, and we’re moving on.” commented on the show. And after that, he did not take long to refer to the event of the already Oscar winner for his role in The Williams Method.

“If you ask ten men, four of them will tell you: ‘I would do the same thing for my wife, I don’t care about the consequences. That man disrespected my wife, I have to do what I have to do. Another two will say “I don’t know” and another four “it was wrong, you shouldn’t have done it”. An example that he presented very clearly, but that he did not finish including his opinion on the matter.

Although that would change seconds later, when he went to the microphone to appeal directly to the actor. The former player was blunt before a piece of advice that, despite not knowing for sure if it will reach him, is brief but revealing: “Don’t let anyone make statements for you,” was over.

A little lesson from one of the great basketball pivots that his followers will surely take into account, especially considering his past. And although it has been brief, it is more illuminating than that of Mel Gibson.