served at mass to prepare the paper

The actor Mark Wahlberg spoke exclusively with People in spanish about how he prepared to give life to the protagonist of Father Stuhis new film based on the dramatic true story of Stuart Longa boxer who suffers from an incurable disease and becomes a priest.

In an interview in People VIPthe protagonist of successful feature films such as fighter either The Departed He recounted the work he did to put himself in the shoes of a character who faces a harsh personal reality and decides to turn his life around by entering the priesthood.

“I have all my personal experience, which is you know, an accumulation of 40-odd years of experience. Of course, when I heard the story I wanted to prepare myself and do as much work as I could with regards to making a priest. So I served mass every on Saturdays for a very long period of time, long before we had a script or a start date,” he explained.

The film has the participation of Theresa Ruiz, Mel Gibson Y jackie weaveramong others and is already available in theaters since last April 15.

To learn more about the movie and appreciate the actor’s Spanish-speaking skills, check out the full interview video above!

