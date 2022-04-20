Schedule and where to see the Alcaraz on TV

Carlos Alcaraz makes his debut in Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophyin which the Korean is measured Soonwoo Kwon in second round. The young Spaniard faces his second tournament of the spring clay court season ready to continue establishing himself as one of the great sensations of the season.

alcaraz arrives in Barcelona after losing last week in the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 in view of sebastian korda. It was a setback in a sensational season for him so far, in which he has consolidated after winning the Miami Masters 1000 and make semifinals in previous days in the Indian Wells Masters 1000. In them he only lost against Rafael Nadalabsent due to injury to this Gothic.

Despite that early loss in Monte Carlo, alcaraz He has already shown that he is a tennis player capable of performing at the highest level on clay as well. Last year he conquered in Umag, on this surface, his first ATP title. This year he won in Rio de Janeiro, the biggest tournament of the South American tour on clay. He now aspires to establish himself as one of the best on the road to Roland Garros.

your rival is Soonwoo Kwon, a 24-year-old Korean player who is ranked 71st in the world ranking. He is a tennis player who a priori performs better on hard courts, but that circumstance will also make him face the duel against Alcaraz with less pressure. Kwon has had a very irregular season in which he has not managed to win two games in a row in the same tournament, beyond the Davis cupbut he has managed to defeat in the first round an experienced player like Benoit Pairewhich he won 6-4 and 6-4.

alcaraz has in this Gothic a great opportunity to enter the top10 for the first time in his career. the pupil of John Charles Ferrero starts the tournament as number 11 in the ATP ranking, but can fight this week to overtake Felix Auger-Aliassime Already cameron norrie, two other great stars of the tournament. One of the great objectives regarding the ranking of alcaraz in the coming weeks will be to try to make the jump to the top8 before the draw for the Roland Garros.

To pursue that goal, your first challenge is to beat Kwon. It will be the first time that both players meet on the ATP circuit. The winner will face the winner of the match between Jaume Munar and Nikoloz Basilashvili in the round of 16.

When is Alcaraz – Kwon played?

the match is played today, Wednesday, April 20, not before 4:00 p.m.

Where to see the Alcaraz – Kwon?

The meeting can be seen openly by Telesport and by esport3 in Catalonia. In addition, it can be seen by Movistar Plus through your dial GO (8 and 45). You can follow all the information about the match and the tournament by sports world website.