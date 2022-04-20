“Run, Forest”: Tom Hanks’ double surprised everyone in Welcome Aboard

Forrest Gump, Saving Private Ryan, Philadelphia and Captain Philips are just some of the iconic movies he starred in Tom Hanks throughout his prestigious acting career. However, more than one could have believed that the Hollywood star went to visit Laurita Fernández in Welcome aboard.

The thing is a contestant on the show look-alikes was so identical to the American that the host and the panelists of the show almost asked for an autograph. He sported a beard that could perfectly have been used by Hanks to converse with the Wilson ball in Castaway. The contestant’s look convinced the members of the jury even more and they gave him the ticket to the final of the contest that gives away a trip to Europe.

“It can’t be more the same. You fix your eyes. How difficult it is to have Tom’s eyes! That is the point where you have to focus, “said Fernández, completely ecstatic at the similarity of the participant with the actor.

+ VIDEO: Tom Hanks found his stunt double:

After learning that she was going to compete in the final for the passage to the Old Continent, the presenter revealed that the resemblance of “Kun” Agüero will accompany him in the final instance. In this way, the two contestants joined the doubles of Fernando Burlando, Mauro Icardi, Axel Rose, Linda Carter, “Pampita”, Jim Carrey and Patricio Sardelli.