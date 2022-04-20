Ronaldo, at minute 7 of Liverpool-Manchester United Anfield sings “You’ll never walk alone”

While waiting for Manchester City-Brighton (Wednesday, 9pm), the Liverpool re-experience the top of the table in the Premier League. After the 0-5 of the first leg, he scrambles (4-0) the Manchester United also on the way back and temporarily goes to +2 on Guardiola’s men. The Northwest Derby had no history. Manchester United, already without the injured Fred, Shaw, Varane and Cavani and the suspended Greenwood, also showed up without Cristiano Ronaldo, who remained close to his partner Georgina Rodriguez, after the tragedy of the stillborn child. An absence announced in the afternoon by the same club underlining that “family comes first”. Consequently for Liverpool, already significantly stronger as evidenced by the 22 points gap, it was child’s play to win the 13th consecutive useful result in the league and the eleventh consecutive home win.

Anfield sings ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ for Ronaldo

Liverpool passed after just 5 ‘with a perfect counterattack: Alexander-Arnold launched on the right Salah who sprinted on the right and centered low for Luis Diaz, who bagged comfortably from two paces. As promised on the eve, at the symbolic minute number 7, despite the great rivalry between the two fans, all Anfield dedicated an applause to Ronaldoas a sign of closeness for mourning, accompanying him with the choir You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Pogba is injured, Salah doubles

For Manchester United the game became further complicated in the 10th minute when Pogba he had to leave the field due to a muscle problem. The Red Devils remained at the mercy of the opponents who doubled up on 22 ‘: a splendid unmarking’ no look ‘throw by Mané for Salah who controlled in the area and with a precise low left footed De Gea for the second time. Liverpool insisted, but Luis Diaz’s 3-0 in the 35th minute was canceled for right offside.





Mané and Salah drop the poker

Sancho’s entry after the interval did not revive Manchester United, who had to wait until the 63rd minute to shoot for the first time towards the Reds goal: he did it with Elanga whose conclusion did not create problems for Alisson . However, the episode had the effect of instilling courage in the guests who, 2 ‘later, came close to the target twice: it took two excellent interventions by Alisson to prevent first Rashford and then Elanga himself from shortening the distance. . Liverpool realized they could not joke and in the 68th minute secured the result with a precise left to cross by Mané on a cross from the left by Luis Diaz. Klopp’s men did not stop and in the 85th minute they dropped the poker with a touch below Salah, caught in the area by substitute Diogo Jota. For United it is a heavy defeat that further complicates the path towards the Champions League as Tottenham remain above 3 points but with a game still to be played.