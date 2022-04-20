Romantic comedies: 14 films that never go out of style

The role of the stepmother was given to Angelica Huston Y Douglas Scott is the prince. Reformulated to appeal to an audience looking for more than just fairy dust, the benevolent godmother is replaced by Leonardo da Vinci and the charm of the twelve strokes of midnight for an authentic romance. Fun fact: The film was shot in the Dordogne, France, at various castles in the region.

There’s Something About Mary (1998)

A true icon of the nineties, Cameron Diaz plays the irresistible Mary in the crazy comedy of the brothers Farrelly. Courted by numerous men who never stop lying to seduce her, will she end up in the arms of the man who has never forgotten her since high school? After a brief appearance in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegasthat same year, this role launched Cameron Diaz to stardom and remains his biggest commercial success to date.

There’s Something About Mary (1998). Photo: Collection Christophel / © Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation.

Nottinghill (1999)

Anna Scott (Julia Roberts), a famous Hollywood actress trying to go undercover in London, meets a somewhat clumsy bookseller, William Thacker, played by Hugh Grant, unaware that a beautiful love story is just around the corner.