Roblox and its dark side of virtual sex and explicit content put in check by Kim Kardashian

Within the genre of creation of worlds, one almost unknown and with very little importance until the arrival of Minecraft, the most direct competition for Mojang’s work is Roblox. Yes, both play with different concepts, while one seeks us to explore and create from a world defined by procedural parametersRoblox wants us to be the ones who create game worlds with the tools it gives us.

However, both compete to be attractive to the little ones in the house, and there the work of Roblox Corporation has been a tough contender. That is why putting together in the same Roblox headline and sex video raises the eyebrow to more than one, but the reality is that the American company has starred in one of the most curious moments when starring in a lawsuit at the hands of kim kardashianthe celebrities Californian.

While this news might have been lost on many of us, the American has used her reality showin which he appears with his family, to publicly threaten to Roblox Corporation with a lawsuit for defamation and use of his image. As you can see, Kim Kardashian’s youngest son would have run into a game level titled “Kim’s New Sex Tape” and appeared to contain a 2007 sex tape of her mother.

Far from stopping the recording and settling this matter in private, the celebrities uses the showcase he gets from The Kardashians—this reality show mentioned above—to threaten Roblox Corporations by stating “I have all the time, all the money, and all the resources to finish you off“. A very curious situation that seems to have gone no further since the developer company itself washed their hands stating that their publication and content control policies prohibit the upload of sexual content, for which they have banned the creator of this supposed level.





Although there is no trace of that game world and it is not possible to see on the screen what little Saint Kardashian has on his computer, the truth is that these advertisements for recommendations They are the basis of Roblox. Once you create a game world, the more players enter, the higher it will rise in the recommendation table ranking. However, many use house ads from other community projects to give even more visibility and “trick” the roblox algorithm to give greater importance to this publication and appear as an advertisement in the game.

Although it seems that the demand has not come to fruition on the day of writing this news, it is true that it’s not the first time that the video game is involved in a similar controversy. Being a product focused on children, many are the eyes that watch the proper functioning of the game —parents, teachers, tutors…—, the British television channel BBC published a report last February stating that Roblox hides a secret door, a place where they link various worlds game with sexual content and where gamers can engage in virtual sex without any age requirement.