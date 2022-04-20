Rihanna’s partner involved in a shooting

The famous rapper ASAP Rocky was arrested in Los Angeles. According to this we read on the site Tmz the singer, also famous for being the companion of Rihanna with whom he is expecting a child, he arrived from Barbados at the LAX airport of the metropolis on a private jet and once at the terminal he was met by some agents who took him away in handcuffs.

Asap Rocky was arrested: Rihanna’s partner allegedly shot a person

Also according to the famous news site, the accusations relate to a shooting of which ASAP Rocky would have been the protagonist last November.

Still few details regarding the thorny affair that would involve the rapper. Some sources revealed a Tmz that on November 6, 2021, Rocky would have shot three or four times at the address of a person who would have been wounded in the hand.

It is currently unclear where this happened or the reason for the shooting. Just a few days ago, gossip had targeted Asap and Rihanna talking about a hypothetical betrayal by the rapper.

Subsequently the waters had calmed down but, days later, another tile hit the famous couple.