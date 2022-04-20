Rihanna, this is how her distinguished sports car looks

Pop star Rihanna needs no introduction. Known around the world for her artistic talents, Riri also has a great interest and love for automotive culture. Next, we delve into an elite performance sports car.

Rihanna is an icon of the 21st century. Born in Barbados in 1988Robyn Rihanna Fenty is a renowned singer, designer and businesswoman. No one should be surprised if we consider her one of the most influential artists of the last 20 years..

Many refer to her as the R&B Princessthe truth is that since she began her career as a young girl, in the year 2003, Riri has not stopped sounding on the radios, in the stereos, in the discos. It is not necessary to mention the number of awards obtained, since the list is immense, but it is worth mentioning that in her home she has Grammys, Billboards and Brit Awards.

Today we will delve into a quite distinguished facet of Riri. It’s about his love of automotive culture and all that a car represents: engineering, design and an excerpt from situated culture. Cars are the physical manifestation of the personality that each of us carries in this world. And this Rihanna understands perfectly.

Now, there is a car that Rihanna is particularly fond of. It is a unit of the German factory porsche. particularly the Porsche 997 Turbo. This car is state of the art. There is something surprising that makes it distinctive: it is the fastest car it makes porsche.

This is not a minor fact, since Porsche is a factory that has been dedicated to sports cars since its inception. So the top speed of their models are always in the sights of engineers and developers. The Porsche 997 Turbo It is the sportiest car of a sports brand, it seems redundant and in a way it is.

Is that Porsche has really shone with this model. The 997a generation that has the Porsche 911 as a reference, is an avant-garde car, sporty but at the same time urban and elegant.

It has a classic Boxer 6 engine, 24 valves and Turbo feed (TGV). This allows a maximum power of 500 hp at 6,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 650 Nm. This monitored by a 6-speed manual gearbox. The Porsche 997 Turbo it can reach 312 km/h.

Rihanna and her Porsche 997 Turbo.

